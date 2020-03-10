Two members of staff at Ervia in Cork test positive for Covid-19

Two members of staff at Ervia have tested positive for coronavirus.

The news was confirmed just hours after it was revealed that a worker at Apple in Cork tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, Ervia, the parent company for Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) and Irish Water, confirmed they had been advised by two individuals that they have tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

"Both recently returned home from an affected area in Europe," the statement said.

"The Crisis Management Team in Ervia has been meeting over the past number of weeks to co-ordinate the response across both businesses to ensure the safety and well-being of staff and maintenance of services.

"Ervia had protocols already established, these individuals self-isolated before being diagnosed and did not return to work following their trip abroad.

"Staff in Ervia have been notified of these developments."