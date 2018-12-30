Two Irish charged after suspected Sydney road rage incident

Two Irish men have been charged following an alleged assault in Australia in what police there think may have been a road rage incident.

It was reported that Christopher McLaughlin, aged 24, and Nathan Kelly, aged 21, both with addresses in Donegal, were arrested near the scene in Sydney.

They were detained after an incident which left a man in a critical condition in hospital.

The 66-year-old man was found on the side of the road at the intersection of Grosvenor Crescent and Liverpool Road in Summer Hill, just after midnight local time on Saturday.

It was reported that he received treatment at the scene and was then taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

The two Irishmen were taken to Burwood Police Station where they were charged with reckless grievous bodily harm in company and affray.

Police at the station confirmed the two men being detained were Irish and one officer told the Irish Examiner that a possible line of inquiry was that the man was injured in a road rage incident. It had been reported that neither Mr McLaughlin or Mr Kelly were known to the injured man.

Mr McLaughlin, who is from Malin, and Mr Kelly, from Glengad, then appeared before Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday. Neither man applied for bail and both are due to appear again before Burwood Local Court on January 9.