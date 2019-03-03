NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
'Termonfeckin is buzzing' - Louth shop celebrates selling €2.5m lottery ticket

Sunday, March 03, 2019 - 12:49 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A Lotto player is waking up a millionaire this morning after a ticket worth almost €2.5m was sold in Co. Louth.

The National Lottery is appealing to players to check their tickets to see if they have landed the second Lotto jackpot in the last seven days.

The shop that sold last night's €2,497,727 ticket is Maddens Centra in Termonfeckin, near Drogheda in Co. Louth.

The winning numbers are 1, 3, 7, 27, 31, 44 and bonus number 19.

The owner of Centra in Termonfeckin, Ray Madden, said: “This is absolutely fantastic news, people in Termonfeckin are buzzing with news of the Lotto jackpot win today. This is a very busy shop we have a staff of 38 and most of our customers are local.

"I am friendly with James Hallinan whose Centra shop in Dromiskin sold the EuroMillions Plus winning ticket on Friday night so Centra also has lots to celebrate.”

Last night's win rounds off a bumper weekend which saw an online player win €1m on yesterday's Daily Millions Draw and another player from Co. Louth winning €500,000 on Friday's EuroMillions Plus draw.

The Lotto wins comes just days after the Naul family syndicate from North Dublin claimed a cheque for an extraordinary €175.4m on the EuroMillions jackpot, the highest National Lottery win in its history.

