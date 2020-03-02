News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Taxi driver who drove coronavirus patient from Dublin Airport tests negative for virus

By Vivienne Clarke
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 12:14 PM

The taxi driver who drove the woman from Northern Ireland who was the first diagnosed case of the coronavirus on the island of Ireland has told of how he has not been asked about other passengers in the following days.

He told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show that he had driven the woman and her child from Dublin airport to Connolly Station last Tuesday and on Thursday received a call from Gardaí to ask him if he would accept a call from the HSE.

The driver was asked how long the woman had been in his taxi and was advised to self-isolate. On Saturday he was tested for the virus and the result was negative.

“It was very well organised. I was brought in a special way into the hospital and the staff were all covered.”

The test involved a swab test of his nasal passages, blood pressure check and he had to provide a sample of phlegm.

He said he was fortunate that his home had a bedroom with an ensuite bathroom so he was able to stay in that. He had been told he could go for walks but to avoid being in contact with others.

“I have an 88-year-old mother, so I have to think of everything.”

He has to remain in self-isolation for a further 10 days during which time he will not be able to work. “Money will come and go,” he said.

“I haven’t been asked about other passengers,” he added.

