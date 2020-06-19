Taoiseach wants Ireland to get greater share of EU Covid recovery fund

EU leaders will gather for what's hoped to be their final summit via videolink later today.

It is expected the Taoiseach will argue Ireland's case for a greater share of the €750bn Covid-19 recovery fund.

More than €3bn has been earmarked.

But Leo Varadkar will likely call for the funds to be divided out based on the virus' impact on member states rather than previous economic strength.

The bloc has been deeply divided over what conditions should be attached to the funds to help revive ailing economies.