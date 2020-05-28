News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Summer camp organisers seek clarity on operating guidelines

Summer camp organisers seek clarity on operating guidelines
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 05:06 PM

Summer camp organisers are looking for clarity on how they can operate within social distancing guidelines.

Many are already working on plans to open but are not expected to be allowed to do so until Phase 4 of the government's reopening plan in July.

Eileen Sheehy, director of Let’s Go says some activities will have to be held indoors and they want guidance from authorities.

"The structure for a lot of the camp can allow for the two metre distancing," said Ms Sheehy.

"But if you take a mini-game of three versus three again you would think it's quite safe if you are outdoors.

"There are going to be times that kids are going to get closer.

"We need clarity on whether or not that is ok."

READ MORE

Hotel Covid-19 measures could include online check-in and room deep cleans

More on this topic

Spending in pubs and restaurants could fall by €5bn this year

Covid-19 payment claimants liable for small amount of tax, says DonohoeCovid-19 payment claimants liable for small amount of tax, says Donohoe

Covid-19 making loved ones' behaviour more challenging for family carersCovid-19 making loved ones' behaviour more challenging for family carers

Even one-metre rule will hinder September return to school, says Education MinisterEven one-metre rule will hinder September return to school, says Education Minister


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up