Summer camp organisers seek clarity on operating guidelines

Summer camp organisers are looking for clarity on how they can operate within social distancing guidelines.

Many are already working on plans to open but are not expected to be allowed to do so until Phase 4 of the government's reopening plan in July.

Eileen Sheehy, director of Let’s Go says some activities will have to be held indoors and they want guidance from authorities.

"The structure for a lot of the camp can allow for the two metre distancing," said Ms Sheehy.

"But if you take a mini-game of three versus three again you would think it's quite safe if you are outdoors.

"There are going to be times that kids are going to get closer.

"We need clarity on whether or not that is ok."