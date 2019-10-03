News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Storm Lorenzo: Public warned of violent winds, power cuts and dangerous driving conditions

Storm Lorenzo: Public warned of violent winds, power cuts and dangerous driving conditions
Storm Lorenzo. Pic: Met Éireann
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 06:30 AM

The public has been warned to prepare for violent winds, power cuts, and dangerous driving conditions as Storm Lorenzo hits today.

Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning for Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Limerick, and Mayo from 6pm to 3am, with a less severe status yellow warning in place for the rest of the country.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group will meet again this morning for the latest update from Met Éireann and to issue further advice.

Warnings have already come from a number of agencies including gardaí, ESB, and the Coast Guard.

Local Government Minister Eoghan Murphy has warned that Lorenzo will not be “one homogenous weather event” and that the public needs to pay attention to local conditions and act accordingly.

“This is a national event in terms of being a wind and rain status yellow, and six counties on the west coast are under a status orange,” he said.

“This is where our primary concern is in terms of wave surges and coastal flooding. But the wind and rain across the country will have unpredictable impacts in terms of flooding being likely, power outages being likely, and also thunderstorms.

“In terms of public safety in coastal areas and exposed piers and the orange areas, we’re asking people to stay back, stay high, and stay dry and to avoid coastal roads during the orange period.

“There may be power outages in parts of the country. So we’re asking people to check with their neighbours and the elderly if they can, to make sure that they have things like batteries in their torches, phone chargers in their cars, and their Eircode to hand as well in case of an emergency,” he said.

Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy, at a press briefing at the Department of Agriculture, Dublin, following a meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination group concerning Storm Lorenzo. (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)
Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy, at a press briefing at the Department of Agriculture, Dublin, following a meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination group concerning Storm Lorenzo. (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

Head of forecasting at Met Éireann, Evelyn Cusack, warned that a combination of strong winds and saturated ground means it is likely trees will come down.

She said some conditions will reach status red levels in coastal areas at times, but will not be widespread.

“We’re not issuing a red warning for the whole country but what I am trying to get across is that even in the yellow areas, there could be trees down, there could be locally dangerous conditions. So people must take the advice of the local authorities, etc and be cognisant,” she said.

The Department of Education said the decision to close schools will be made locally.

Gardaí and the Coast Guard called on people to stay safe.

“Never mind putting your own life in danger but you could put the lives of the emergency services at risk just for the sake of a photo opportunity or a weather adventure or weather experience. Again, think of your actions before you make those moves,” said Garda Superintendent Tom Murphy.

READ MORE

Some safety tips to remember ahead of Hurricane Lorenzo

More on this topic

Storm Lorenzo: Be responsible in extreme weather conditionsStorm Lorenzo: Be responsible in extreme weather conditions

Latest: 'National event' Storm Lorenzo expected to bring floods and damage propertyLatest: 'National event' Storm Lorenzo expected to bring floods and damage property

Here is the advice for the public as preparations continue for Storm LorenzoHere is the advice for the public as preparations continue for Storm Lorenzo

Storm Lorenzo warning: Public asked to prepare for 'disruptive weather' from 6pm tomorrowStorm Lorenzo warning: Public asked to prepare for 'disruptive weather' from 6pm tomorrow


TOPIC: Storm Lorenzo

More in this Section

Call for probe into allegations that special education resources mis-used Call for probe into allegations that special education resources mis-used

HIQA finds little progress on increasing medication safety in hospitalsHIQA finds little progress on increasing medication safety in hospitals

Kerry road accident victim identified as young nurseKerry road accident victim identified as young nurse

Storm Lorenzo warning: Public asked to prepare for 'disruptive weather' from 6pm tomorrowStorm Lorenzo warning: Public asked to prepare for 'disruptive weather' from 6pm tomorrow


Lifestyle

Now at this point you are thinking this lady lives in la la land and all kids are little jerks from time to time. I am really, really proud of my daughter Joan. I think she is the kindest and one of the most considerate kids I’ve ever known.Mum's the Word: I’m not just bragging about my daughter, I’m just really proud

There’s your ideal shopping, and then there’s the shopping you sometimes have to do. I think it’s important that people don’t beat themselves up. Even the most informed of us and the best-intentioned end up in a supermarket at ten o’clock at night and that’s ok; we’re all busy.Parents for the Planet: The climate strikes give me conflicting sentiments

Fiona Boniwell is an illustrator from London, but is now living in Kinsale where she will be one of the participants in the Co Cork town’s Words By Water literary festival over the weekend. Fiona originally studied fine art, but got into comic illustration when she first collaborated with writer Brendan O’Connell on the graphic novel Death’s New Lease on Life. The duo are currently working on the follow-up, Cerberus’ New Trick.A question of taste: Fiona Boniwell

Girl Band’s new album underlines their reputation as one of the most interesting groups in the Irish music scene, writes Eoghan O’SullivanStructure amidst the chaos: Girl Band solidifies the reputation of one Ireland's most interesting groups

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »