NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Steps to ensure cross-border policing co-operation continues

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 01:46 PM
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

The Government is to introduce legal measures to ensure that the high level of data exchange between Gardaí and the PSNI – which reached almost 70,000 pieces of information last year – will continue if there is a “crash out” Brexit.

The continuation of the sharing of information and intelligence was “one of the biggest asks” of Garda HQ to the Government in relation to contingency plans for a no deal Brexit on 29 March.

The scale of the sharing of criminal and security information across the border emerged this morning at a special sitting of the Oireachtas Justice Committee on Brexit with Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and his senior officials.

The hearing focused on justice and security elements of the Government's Withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union (Consequential Provisions) Bill 2019.

More on this topic

Man in critical condition after shooting in Co Louth

Over €300k spent on fast food for prisoners in garda custody

Investigation launched following Dublin stabbing incident

Gardaí appeal for witnesses of Co Louth armed robbery


More in this Section

Timing of fire in Santry meant it was easier to evacuate buildling, Dublin Fire Brigade says

Nearly 400 people diagnoses with mumps in 2018

Hopes that back to work guide for cancer survivors will help with anxiety and loss of confidence

Restaurants will be forced to print calories on their menus - report


Lifestyle

Bangladeshi food is worth getting to know, says former MasterChef finalist Saira Hamilton

How to make Saira Hamilton’s aloo bortha – spicy mashed potato

How to make Saira Hamilton’s tehari – spicy beef and rice biryani

Style for all seasons: Invest in some high-quality items to evolve your wardrobe

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »