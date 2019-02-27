Steps to ensure cross-border policing co-operation continues

The Government is to introduce legal measures to ensure that the high level of data exchange between Gardaí and the PSNI – which reached almost 70,000 pieces of information last year – will continue if there is a “crash out” Brexit.

The continuation of the sharing of information and intelligence was “one of the biggest asks” of Garda HQ to the Government in relation to contingency plans for a no deal Brexit on 29 March.

The scale of the sharing of criminal and security information across the border emerged this morning at a special sitting of the Oireachtas Justice Committee on Brexit with Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and his senior officials.

The hearing focused on justice and security elements of the Government's Withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union (Consequential Provisions) Bill 2019.