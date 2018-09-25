Home»Breaking News»ireland

Sean Gallagher and Peter Casey lodge Presidential nomination papers

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - 12:28 PM

Two more dragons have officially entered the race for the Áras.

Sean Gallagher and Peter Casey both lodged their nomination papers at Custom House this morning.

Senator Joan Freeman is due to hand her papers in this afternoon.

Sean Gallagher got on the ticket with the support of five local authorities. While Peter Casey had the minimum four required.

Gallagher who contested the race last time round, was the first to arrive at Custom House this morning.

He took the opportunity to criticise RTE for failing to properly organise the first Presidential debate.

"This situation could easily have been avoided had RTE contacted the office of the President"

His former Dragons Den co-star Peter Casey also formalised his nomination this morning. He says he can understand why Sean Gallagher has opted out of Thursday’s debate, as he "didn’t do so well the last time".

He added that Michael D Higgins had a “lame” excuse for not attending.

"I think it would be if the President was there."

- Digital Desk


