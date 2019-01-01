RSA: Fewest road deaths in nearly 60 years

Fewer people died on Irish roads in 2018 than in any other year since records began almost 60 years ago, according to provisional statistics from the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

As of 3pm yesterday, a total of 149 people had lost their lives on our roads, compared to 156 in 2017 and 640 in 1972, when fatalities peaked.

However, there was a 32% increase in pedestrian casualties (41) compared to 2017 (31).

Moyagh Murdock, RSA chief, said 54% (22) of pedestrian deaths were among those aged 55 plus.

Pedestrian safety, particularly the safety of older persons, will therefore be a key priority for the RSA in 2019,” she said.

All other categories of fatality in 2018 were down on 2017, including drivers, from 65 to 63; passengers, down from 25 to 21; motorcyclists, down from 20 to 15; and nine cyclists, down from 14.

Transport Minister Shane Ross said speed continues to pose a problem, with 130,000 drivers detected committing speeding offences in 2018. Drink driving also persisted and “unaccompanied learner drivers continue to break the law”, he said.

Almost 30,000 drivers were detected using a mobile phone while driving; almost 9,000 were driving under the influence of an intoxicant; and over 11,000 were detected for seatbelt offences.

RSA chair Liz O’Donnell called for funding to enable the rollout of new smartphone and in-vehicle technology which allows gardaí to check the licence and insurance status of drivers at the roadside. This would “revolutionise road traffic policing and needs to be given the highest priority in 2019”.