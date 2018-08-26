Home»Breaking News»ireland

Protest march for clerical abuse victims to coincide with Papal mass

Sunday, August 26, 2018 - 08:45 AM

A solidarity march for victims of clerical abuse will take place today to coincide with Pope Francis' Mass in Dublin's Phoenix Park.

The Stand4Truth march will begin at the Garden of Remembrance on Parnell Square at 2.30 pm this afternoon and organisers of the event say they expect thousands of people to take part.

Among those attending the march are singers Hozier, Mary Black and Liam O'Maonlai - who will perform on stage.

It will also feature spoken word performances by theatre-maker Grace Dyas, poet Sarah Clancy and activist Colm O’Gorman.

The crowd will then walk silently to Sean McDermott Street to the last remaining Magdalene Laundry.

They will be able to leave messages of support there, the focus of which will be a commissioned art piece by artist Will St Leger.

Protesters outside Dublin Castle yesterday condemning the Catholic Church's treatment of abuse victims

