Pregnant woman accused of Santina Cawley murder further remanded in custody

The pregnant woman who has been charged with the murder of toddler Santina Cawley in Cork has been further remanded in custody.

Karen Harrington, 35, who was charged last Wednesday with the murder of two-year-old Santina at 26, Elderwood Park, Boreenmanna Road, Cork on July 5 last, was before Cork District Court again this morning.

Paula McCarthy BL, for Ms McCarthy, told Judge Mary Dorgan that a bail application before the High Court is pending and she sought an adjournment until September 9.

But Judge Dorgan remanded Ms Harrington in continuing custody until September 6.

Ms Harrington, who is over four months pregnant, was wearing beige jeans, white runners and a white knitted jumper and did not speak during the brief hearing.

Santina's mum Bridget O'Donoghue and her dad Michael Cawley were also in the body of the court for the proceedings.