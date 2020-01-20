People Before Profit candidate blasts 'racist' Facebook post mocking his name

A general election candidate has described a social media post mocking his name as racist.

John Uwhumiakpor is running as a People Before Profit candidate in the Dublin Fingal constituency.

A Facebook post showing a photograph of the Nigerian-born candidate's poster has gone viral with the caption: "Another Wifi password looking for votes up in Balbriggan."

“This is Racist.” Fingal People Before Profit candidate reacts to viral of his poster “Another WiFi code looking for votes up in Balbriggan.” @NewstalkFM @BreakfastNT #GE2020 “Henry on the Hustings.” Exclusive pic.twitter.com/3BXT73wCHg — Henry McKean (@HenryMcKean) January 20, 2020

"It is my surname - it was a name that my dad used when he was alive," said Mr Uwhumiakpor.

"I don't see any reason why someone's identity should be used to attack them - that is not good."