News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Passengers to Cork stranded after flight from Lisbon cancelled

By Jess Casey
Sunday, June 30, 2019 - 01:17 PM

A large number of passengers have been left stranded in Lisbon after their flight to Cork was cancelled in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Aer Lingus passengers due to fly into Cork airport at 10:45 pm on Saturday night are still waiting at Lisbon airport following the cancellation of their flight.

It is understood the passengers were instructed to disembark from their plane at 1am on Sunday morning.

Aer Lingus has been contacted for a comment.

On Twitter, the company said it was “working on getting guests rebooked on flights as soon as possible.”

More on this topic

Irish vision for piloting air travel's next leap forward

Aer Lingus boosts fleet as Airbus and Boeing up sales

Aer Lingus Regional operator hints at further airline consolidation

IAG boss Willie Walsh reveals Aer Lingus early plans for new Atlantic routes

TOPIC: http://www.breakingnews.ie/

More in this Section

Three-year-old girl being treated for 'minor injuries' after balcony fall in Limerick

Batch of black pudding recalled as it may contain 'small pieces' of plastic

A la Carte Catholicism has to be built on says Cork's Bishop-elect

EuroMillions Plus ticket worth €500,000 sold in Cork


Lifestyle

Wishlist: Ceramics, cushions and canvas

The youngest spends the journey scowling at me intoning how ‘all the other mums are on time’

Child watch: New service protects babysitters and parents

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »