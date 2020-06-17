News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Nine arrested as searches carried out in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary

Nine arrested as searches carried out in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary
File image.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 12:48 PM

Nine people have been arrested and more than 60 searches carried out in a garda operation.

The searches were carried out in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary today.

As part of Operation Coronation, in excess of 170 members of the gardaí - supported by a number of other units - commenced a search operation at more 60 premises at 6am in the three counties.

Operation Coronation was established to target organised criminality in Limerick city and its environs.

Gardaí said the operation “is targeting organised extended criminality, drug trafficking and the financial returns achieved from this type of activity through money laundering.”

They said that nine people are in custody in relation to this operation.

Gardaí said the operation is part of the Limerick Divisional crime strategy and a central plank of the Divisional Policing Plan targeting organised crime.

Gardaí were supported by the Criminal Assets Bureau, Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Emergency Response Unit, the Armed Response Unit and Regional Dog Unit.

READ MORE

Government warns of coronavirus text scam

More on this topic

Gardaí seize money and suspected drugs after seeing car parking in disabled bayGardaí seize money and suspected drugs after seeing car parking in disabled bay

Gardaí investigating serious assault want to speak with man seen in Sandycove areaGardaí investigating serious assault want to speak with man seen in Sandycove area

Gardaí investigating following fatal hit and run in DonegalGardaí investigating following fatal hit and run in Donegal

Man, 40s, charged in connection with Galway stabbingMan, 40s, charged in connection with Galway stabbing

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Economy ‘could take three years to return to pre-Covid activity levels’Economy ‘could take three years to return to pre-Covid activity levels’

€25m in extra supports announced for arts and culture sector€25m in extra supports announced for arts and culture sector

Leo Varadkar seeks rural indepedent support for new governmentLeo Varadkar seeks rural indepedent support for new government

'How did that extent of abuse go on for so long?': Calls for investigation into family sexual abuse case 'How did that extent of abuse go on for so long?': Calls for investigation into family sexual abuse case


Lifestyle

The best SPFs that babies and grandparents alike can use.The Skin Nerd: The best sun creams for all the family, from granny to baby

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »