Mary Lou McDonald contacts Micheál Martin for government formation talks

Pearse Doherty, who is leading the party's negotiating talks, said there are big policy incompatibilities between the two parties.

He said that Sinn Féin wants a Government for change, saying: "Mary Lou McDonald said that we would talk to all parties after the election.

"She has already met with The Green Party and People Before Profit, has spoken to Brendan Howlin and tomorrow she will meet with the Social Democrats. Those talks will continue.

"Now we wish to meet with Fianna Fáil, and later on with Fine Gael.

"The first step of that process is for our leader Mary Lou McDonald to meet with the leader of Fianna Fáil Micheál Martin.

"Our objective is a government that builds homes, cuts rent and freezes them, deals with the health crisis, reduces the pension age to 65, stands up to vulture funds and the insurance industry, gives workers and families a break and advances Irish unity."

Earlier: Fianna Fáil parliamentary party split over coalition with Sinn Féin

Fianna Fáil's parliamentary party meets later for the first time since it lost eight seats in the general election.

The reduced parliamentary party gathers in Leinster House with plenty wanting to air their views about what went wrong.

It will be Micheál Martin's first time addressing the group since the election.

The party also has to decide what to do next, and is completely split on whether or not to do business with Sinn Féin.

Some see it as political pragmatism, that the numbers are the numbers and the will of the people.

While others say they would entirely reject the idea of government with Sinn Féin.

Niall Collins has already added his voice to Jim O'Callaghan and Anne Rabitte in opposing a coalition with Sinn Féin.

The parties will continue to hold exploratory meetings, with the Social Democrats planning to talk to Sinn Féin, Fianna Fáil and the Greens.

However, everyone is still in the stage of feeling things out and assessing the numbers before any serious negotiations start.

Sinn Féin, who got the largest popular vote in the new Dáil, yesterday kickstarted the race to form a new Government via “constructive” meetings with the Green Party and People Before Profit.