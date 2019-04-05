NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man extradited from US to face hundreds of alleged child abuse charges

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 05, 2019 - 11:13 AM

A man from the Midlands who is wanted in Ireland to face hundreds of alleged child abuse charges has been extradited from America.

He was arrested in January by Homeland Security after a request from Gardaí and arrived at Dublin Airport on a flight from Boston this morning.

The man in his 30s is accused of sexual abuse of two children between 2004 and 2009.

According to court documents, the man came into contact with his victims through his involvement with the GAA in the Midlands.

He is facing a total of 394 charges, including 177 counts of rape and 210 counts of sexual assault.

He is due before a District Court in the Midlands later today.

