News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man assaulted in Tipperary after chasing two burglars from home

Man assaulted in Tipperary after chasing two burglars from home
The man was assaulted after chasing the intruders from his home. Picture: iStock
By Sarah Slater
Thursday, July 02, 2020 - 10:40 AM

A man, who chased two burglars from his home, is recovering in hospital following a serious assault.

The injured man, in his 30s, was rushed to hospital following the assault in the Westgate area of Clonmel, in Co Tipperary and remains in a serious condition at South Tipperary General Hospital.

The incident occurred at around 5.30am on Wednesday when two men entered a house at Westgate Court, Irishtown, in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

The male occupant of the house was woken up during the burglary to discover the burglars had taken a number of items.

The man chased the two burglars out of his house and followed one of the suspects down the road. 

However, it was then the assault took place and gardaí have confirmed the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Gardai carried out a patrol of the Irishtown area and arrested a man, aged in his 20s shortly afterwards and while carrying out further inquiries in the area, officers discovered a man, aged in his 30s, trying to dump, what they believe, was some of the stolen property, into a nearby river. 

He was arrested at the scene.

Both men are currently being detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. Three scenes are currently being examined by the Garda Divisional Scenes Crime team.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have been in the Westgate area at that time of the assault and may have noticed anything suspicious or anyone who may have witnessed the chase or assault, is asked to contact them.

They are also appealing for any road user who was in the area, particularly those with camera footage, between 5.30am and 6.15am to contact them at Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640.

READ MORE

Health Minister: Real risk of Covid-19 second wave from international travel

More on this topic

Gardaí arrest 5 men in connection with illegal horsemeat investigationGardaí arrest 5 men in connection with illegal horsemeat investigation

€500,000 seized and man arrested after Garda operation in Cavan and Dublin€500,000 seized and man arrested after Garda operation in Cavan and Dublin

Helen McEntee: Special Criminal Court still needed for serious organised crimeHelen McEntee: Special Criminal Court still needed for serious organised crime

Burglar caught red-handed loses appeal after threatening to burn owner 'out of it'Burglar caught red-handed loses appeal after threatening to burn owner 'out of it'

IrelandCrimeTOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Briefing due on quarantine rule for arrivals in IrelandBriefing due on quarantine rule for arrivals in Ireland

Martin ‘insulted both me and my community’ - MoynihanMartin ‘insulted both me and my community’ - Moynihan

One-metre rule casts doubt on return to schools in SeptemberOne-metre rule casts doubt on return to schools in September

Direct Provision resident is Smedias' Journalist of the YearDirect Provision resident is Smedias' Journalist of the Year


Lifestyle

Tom Breathnach hails the beginning of Ireland’s 2020 staycation season.Fáilte Ireland: Land of a thousand welcomes once again

It is the fourth of May, 2007. I am coming home from work, tired and scrolling through images of Trapani, Sicily - our holiday destination in a few weeks. Nothing remarkable about the journey, until I read the story of a missing girl in Praia De Luz, Portugal.Learning Points: Give Madeleine McCann's family the space to put their lives back together

Des O'Driscoll has your telly picks for tonight.Thursday's TV Highlights: Summer at Seven looks at the lives of young people emerging from lockdown

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »