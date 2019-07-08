Man, 62, denies sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl on hospital ward

A 62-year-old man will face trial by judge and jury on a charge of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in a hospital ward in the early hours of the morning.

It was alleged that the 62-year-old man and the teenager were sharing a hospital ward at Cork University Hospital at the time of the alleged sexual assault, Detective Garda Caroline Keogh said.

The case had been adjourned until today for the accused man to indicate if he was pleading guilty or not guilty. Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said today that the accused was entering a plea of not guilty.

As the Director of Public Prosecutions had decided that the accused could have the case against him dealt with summarily at Cork District Court on a plea of guilty only, Sergeant John Kelleher indicated that further directions would have to be sought from the DPP preparatory to a book of evidence.

Judge Olann Kelleher had said that he would accept jurisdiction for the case at the district court on a plea of guilty.

Instead, the case was adjourned today until July 29 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence. If the book is not ready on that date it is anticipated there will be a further adjournment at Cork District Court before the case is sent forward for trial at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, possibly in the October sessions of that court.

Detective Garda Keogh previously said that when she cautioned the accused man that he did not have to say anything but that whatever he might say could be given in evidence, he replied: “I did nothing to that girl. I just shook her hand.”

Detective Garda Keogh outlined the allegations in the case where the defendant allegedly sexually assaulted the teenager.

It was alleged that at around 5am on May 14, 2018, at a ward in Cork University Hospital which both parties were sharing, the defendant allegedly approached her bed where she was sleeping and touched her breasts and vagina and that she woke up during this disputed incident.

The accused is on bail and is required to sign on once a week at his local garda station in County Cork.