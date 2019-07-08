News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 62, denies sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl on hospital ward

File photo of Cork University Hospital.
By Liam Heylin
Monday, July 08, 2019 - 05:28 PM

A 62-year-old man will face trial by judge and jury on a charge of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in a hospital ward in the early hours of the morning.

It was alleged that the 62-year-old man and the teenager were sharing a hospital ward at Cork University Hospital at the time of the alleged sexual assault, Detective Garda Caroline Keogh said.

The case had been adjourned until today for the accused man to indicate if he was pleading guilty or not guilty. Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said today that the accused was entering a plea of not guilty.

As the Director of Public Prosecutions had decided that the accused could have the case against him dealt with summarily at Cork District Court on a plea of guilty only, Sergeant John Kelleher indicated that further directions would have to be sought from the DPP preparatory to a book of evidence.

Judge Olann Kelleher had said that he would accept jurisdiction for the case at the district court on a plea of guilty.

Instead, the case was adjourned today until July 29 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence. If the book is not ready on that date it is anticipated there will be a further adjournment at Cork District Court before the case is sent forward for trial at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, possibly in the October sessions of that court.

Detective Garda Keogh previously said that when she cautioned the accused man that he did not have to say anything but that whatever he might say could be given in evidence, he replied: “I did nothing to that girl. I just shook her hand.”

READ MORE

Prosecute ‘mastermind’ behind Irene White’s brutal murder, dying sister pleads

Detective Garda Keogh outlined the allegations in the case where the defendant allegedly sexually assaulted the teenager.

It was alleged that at around 5am on May 14, 2018, at a ward in Cork University Hospital which both parties were sharing, the defendant allegedly approached her bed where she was sleeping and touched her breasts and vagina and that she woke up during this disputed incident.

The accused is on bail and is required to sign on once a week at his local garda station in County Cork.

More on this topic

Judge rules State misinterpreted ruling connected to redress for child sexual abuse victims

Doctor who called patient a 'motherf*cker' and struck him suspended for three months

Prosecute ‘mastermind’ behind Irene White’s brutal murder, dying sister pleads

Dispute over insurance pay-out for fire damage at recycling facility admitted to fast track commercial court

courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

JP McManus's private jet makes emergency landing at Shannon

Man arrested by police investigating murder of Paul Smyth

Domestic abuse among teenagers ‘rampant’, says campaigner

Family pay tribute to 'little angel' amid murder probe


Lifestyle

Megan Barton-Hanson and Tess Holliday launch Get Body Posi movement with a 4-step guide to self-love

Stella McCartney doesn’t always wash her clothes – should you?

Mind the gap: How to fill your garden borders when spaces appear in summer

Quench your skin’s thirst with these juicy watermelon products

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »