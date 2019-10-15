News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 30s, dies following stabbing incident in Dublin; two men arrested

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 07:44 AM

A man in his 30s has died following a stabbing incident in Dublin.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the incident on Loughlinstown Drive shortly after midnight, were the man was discovered "with apparent stab wounds".

Members of the Armed Support Unit, local Garda units and Emergency Services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Two men, also in their 30s, have since been arrested by investigating gardaí.

They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Shankill Garda Station.

The body of the deceased man remains at the scene which is currently preserved for technical and forensic examination.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and an incident room has been established Shankill Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shankill Garda Station 01 6665900 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

