Leaving Cert exams to begin on July 29

Additional reporting by PA

Education Minister Joe McHugh confirmed that the revised date for the start of June’s postponed Leaving Cert exams is now July 29.

The full timetable is due to be published in the first week of June, Mr McHugh told the Dail.

Mr McHugh said that this would allow public health advice to be given and ensure a long enough timeframe for plans to be made.

Asked about a "Plan B" in the event that the exams are impacted by illness or bereavement, Mr McHugh said that the Department of Education's working group on the issue would plan for all eventualities and had a number of contingencies it was working on.

"We won't go into this in a blinkered way. We are living in the real world," he said. The Minister also confirmed that fees for the state exams, which had been due in the coming weeks, would now not be due for payment until after the exams are held.