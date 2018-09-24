Ireland to get two additional MEPs in next European elections

The Dublin and Ireland South constituencies at the next European elections will each have an extra seat, a new boundary review published has recommended.

As a result, Dublin will become a four-seater while Ireland South becomes a five-seat constituency.

Counties Laois and Offaly will move into the South constituency from the Midlands-North-West, which remains a four-seater, under the changes.

The review, caused by Brexit, followed the reallocation of the UK’s 73 EU parliament seats. Ireland received two additional seats, bringing its total to 13.

The next European elections are scheduled to be held next May.