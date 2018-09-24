Home»Breaking News»ireland

Ireland to get two additional MEPs in next European elections

Monday, September 24, 2018 - 09:49 PM
By Daniel McConnell
Political Editor

The Dublin and Ireland South constituencies at the next European elections will each have an extra seat, a new boundary review published has recommended.

As a result, Dublin will become a four-seater while Ireland South becomes a five-seat constituency.

Counties Laois and Offaly will move into the South constituency from the Midlands-North-West, which remains a four-seater, under the changes.

The review, caused by Brexit, followed the reallocation of the UK’s 73 EU parliament seats. Ireland received two additional seats, bringing its total to 13.

The next European elections are scheduled to be held next May.


KEYWORDS

MEPEuropean ParliamentIreland

Related Articles

EU may be left rudderless without effective council president

Worrying trend as jobs are created but pay is not increasing

S&P: Expect interest hikes next year

German minimum wage to rise to €9.19

More in this Section

Hundreds protest over cardiac care services in Waterford

Man appears in court in connection with Dundalk stabbing

Motorcyclist dies following crash in Co. Down

Catherine Noone wants statutory duty of care for social media firms to fight online abuse


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 22, 2018

    • 8
    • 15
    • 30
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »