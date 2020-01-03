'Her importance cannot be overestimated': Tributes paid to 'trailblazer' Marian Finucane

Tributes continue to pour in for RTE broadcaster Marian Finucane, who died suddenly yesterday at the age of 69.

Ms Finucane died at her home. It is believed she passed away in her sleep.

Miriam O’Callaghan described her as a "trailblazer".

"She was the most wonderful broadcaster, her importance cannot be overestimated, she was a trailblazer," she said.

"Her interview with Nuala O Faolain was the best I have ever heard. She was a brilliant journalist but was not interested in the celebrity side, she shied away from it."

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said his abiding memory of Marian Finucane was of her studio desk covered in newspapers, he wondered how order could come from something that looked so chaotic, but it always did.

"She had a deep fluency, a great work ethic and a professional attitude," he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

She reminded me of how much we have changed as a country.

Ms Finucane had only recently returned from a holiday in India and had been due to return to her Saturday morning radio programme.

Latest figures for her show - which showed consistent audience increases throughout the year - were 343,000 for Saturday and 290,000 for Sunday.

No arrangements have been finalised about her funeral but they are expected to be delayed to allow for her son Jack to return from India.

Tonight's Late Late Show is expected to feature a tribute to Ms Finucane.

She is survived by her husband John and son Jack.

Additional reporting by Digital Desk