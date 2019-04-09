NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Government may force companies to reveal pay differences of employees

File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 09, 2019 - 11:15 AM

The government has published plans to make companies reveal the difference between what they pay men and women.

The legislation aims to provide more transparency on the extent of the gender pay gap in firms with over 250 employees.

The rules will apply to both public and private firms, who'll have to explain the measures they're taking to eliminate or reduce the difference.

The plans were announced by Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan and Minister of State for Equality, Immigration and Integration, David Stanton.

“The aim of this Bill is to provide transparency on the gender pay gap," said Minister Flanagan.

"I believe firms which can report a low or non-existent pay gap will be at an advantage in recruiting future employees and I hope mandatory reporting will incentivise employers to take measures to address the issue insofar as they can.

Minister of State Stanton added: “This Bill is one element in a substantial programme of work by Government to promote gender equality, all within the framework of the National Strategy for Women and Girls.

"It has benefitted from the extensive consultation in which we have engaged both in late 2017 (and) early 2018 and since the publication of the General Scheme of the Bill last June.

