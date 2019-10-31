GoSafe SIPTU members to hold protest at Leinster House

SIPTU members in GoSafe are to hold a one day protest at Leinster House next week, "due to the company's refusal to accept a Labour Court recommendation that it engages with the union on their behalf".

The workers, who operate speed cameras across Ireland, are in dispute over conditions of employment and health and safety issues.

The protest is to take place November 7, at 1pm. SIPTU Organiser Brendan Carr said: "Under the agreements made between SIPTU and other public service unions with the Government, state bodies should not use the services of companies which refuse to engage with the State’s industrial relations machinery.

“GoSafe has refused to attend the Workplace Relation Commission (WRC) in relation to its dispute with SIPTU members over conditions of employment and health and safety issues and has also refused to implement a Labour Court recommendation.”

He added that the protest is supported by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.