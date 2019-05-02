NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí issue advice for schools after man charged in connection with burglary

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, May 02, 2019 - 09:52 AM

Gardaí have advised school authorities to take precautions around the collection and management of cash after a man was charged in connection with a burglary at a school in West Cork.

It follows the arrest yesterday of a man in his 30s following a break-in at a school in Bandon at around 2am on April 23 last.

A garda spokesman said on foot of a preliminary investigation, the man in his 30s was arrested yesterday and taken to Bandon Garda Station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He was later charged in connection with the incident and is to appear before Bandon District Court later this month.

Crime Prevention Officer, Sgt James O’Donovan, urged school authorities to take certain precautions around the management of cash on their premises.

“With the summer holidays approaching I would like to remind all schools not to leave cash on site,” he said.

“When collecting money for school tours or after hosting fundraising events like a coffee morning, ensure that there is a system in place to deposit the money.”

