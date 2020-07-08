Garda supervisors want spit hoods retained after coronavirus

Nine-out-of-ten frontline garda supervisors want spit hoods to be retained as part of gardaí’s protective equipment once the Covid-19 regulations have expired.
The headcovers, which protect officers from being spat or coughed at, are due for review in September.
Civil rights groups have opposed them - but Garda Commissioner Drew Harris defended their use during the crisis in protecting members from the “reprehensible” attacks.
There have been 121 spitting or coughing attacks on gardaí since Covid-19 emergency regulations came in on April 8 – and spit guards have been used 82 times.
Policing Authority Chairman Bob Collins has previously said he was “somewhat reassured” by indications from the Commissioner that use of spit hoods would be strictly limited to the current crisis.
Amnesty and the Irish Council for Civil Liberties have called for the use of spit guards to be stopped.
The AGSI survey found that most supervisors backed the 12-hour roster brought in to police the crisis and eight-out-of-ten said it and extra resources allowed for a more community-focused policing approach.
AGSI General Secretary Antoinette Cunningham said there was an "unacceptable delay" in issuing guidance to members.