Comments were not intimidating, says developer

The developer seeking a contract to provide a centre for asylum seekers in Oughterard, Co Galway, has denied making “intimidating” comments to a delegation of residents last week.

Seán Lyons Sr, who is associated with Fazyard Ltd, which runs Dublin’s largest direct provision centre in Clondalkin, confirmed to the Irish Examiner that he met the residents with Government chief whip Sean Kyne in Dublin last Thursday.

No contract has yet been signed for any new direct provision centres, according to the Department of Justice. However, the residents’ group was offered a meeting with Mr Lyons on Thursday after they travelled to Dublin to meet minister of state for immigration David Stanton.

The five residents — publican Rory Clancy, residents John Gibney and his wife Jackie, and builders John Gibbons and Patrick Curran — have been involved in a protest in Oughterard over locating a direct provision centre at the Connemara Gateway Hotel outside the town.

A 24-hour protest outside the hotel followed a silent march on September 14. The delegation told this newspaper they met Mr Lyons in a Dublin hotel with Mr Kyne, in his capacity as Fine Gael TD for Galway West, after what they described as a very disappointing meeting with Mr Stanton and officials in the Department of Justice.

The group say they felt so “threatened” by the tone of the meeting that they contacted Mr Kyne afterwards to convey their concerns, and lodged a complaint with gardaí in Salthill, Galway on Saturday.

Mr Kyne did not respond to requests for comment. However, a reply from his office to one of the group members states that he was “happy” to organise Thursday’s meeting, and knew how “concerned” people are.

“Regarding Seán Lyons holding people responsible — I very much doubt that he can do so,” Mr Kyne replied, advising that “if any member of the public feels threatened then of course they have the option of contacting the gardaí”.

Mr Lyons told the Irish Examiner that he believed he was to meet “two to three people” and met nine” instead, including Mr Kyne. He said it was “ridiculous to think” the group “could find my comments threatening”.

“I have people who told me that racist comments were made by protestors, and that there are right-wing people oin Oughterard,” he said.

He advised that any questions should be referred to the Department of Justice.