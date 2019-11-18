News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cabinet to meet early to sign off on €3bn broadband plan

Cabinet to meet early to sign off on €3bn broadband plan
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Monday, November 18, 2019 - 06:15 AM

The Government is set to sign off on the €3bn National Broadband Plan contract at its weekly meeting tomorrow.

The Cabinet meeting has been brought forward from its usual 10am start time and will start at 7.30am, a move seen as allowing the announcement to be made immediately ahead of markets opening.

Sources speaking to the Irish Examiner confirmed the matter has been listed on the agenda and Communications Minister Richard Bruton is to seek Government approval to proceed with the plan to deliver broadband to rural Ireland.

While a Government spokesman refused to elaborate on details when queries were lodged by the Irish Examiner, it has been made clear that the Cabinet is expected to approve the deal, despite the storm of controversy surrounding it.

The decision to approve the deal comes days after the European Commission granted state aid approval to the National Broadband Plan.

The European approval has cleared the way to allow the contract for the €3bn plan be signed by the Government and National Broadband Ireland, which was awarded the contract for the project in May.

The plan, which aims to bring high-speed internet to more than 540,000 homes, and businesses in rural Ireland, has been engulfed in controversy for several years in light of the withdrawal of several leading bidders. The Granahan McCourt consortium, the sole remaining bidder, was granted preferred bidder status earlier this year.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said over the weekend: “We would be confident that we could sign the contract in the next couple of weeks. The contractor said to us it would take them about a year to deploy but we would expect next year that you would start to see some of the connection hubs around the country being connected.”

Much to the relief of the Government, the commission approved the proposals after assessing the planned measures under EU state aid rules, particularly broadband guidelines dating from 2013.

The Government’s decision to proceed comes despite the repeated pleas from the Department of Public Expenditure secretary-general Robert Watt to pull back from the €3bn broadband plan.

READ MORE

There was more to Tóibín than just the gags and impressions

More on this topic

The European Commission has officially approved Ireland’s controversial National Broadband PlanThe European Commission has officially approved Ireland’s controversial National Broadband Plan

European Commission approve €2.6bn state aid for broadband planEuropean Commission approve €2.6bn state aid for broadband plan

Red flag warnings raised over Irish broadbandRed flag warnings raised over Irish broadband

Why is Northern Ireland broadband scheme costing half that of scheme here, ask FFWhy is Northern Ireland broadband scheme costing half that of scheme here, ask FF


TOPIC: Broadband Plan

More in this Section

Sharp increase in number of illegal drugs detected in parcelsSharp increase in number of illegal drugs detected in parcels

Fine Gael Wexford by-election candidate says some asylum seekers may have been 'infiltrated by ISIS'Fine Gael Wexford by-election candidate says some asylum seekers may have been 'infiltrated by ISIS'

Winners announced for the 64th Cork Film FestivalWinners announced for the 64th Cork Film Festival

Lifeboat crew tried to save colleague after car went into seaLifeboat crew tried to save colleague after car went into sea


Lifestyle

About 70% of our planet is covered in water, in one form or another and it is vital to our survival.Appliance of science: Where does water come from?

Touched by the last rays of the sun, the grey mud of the estuary is dimpled with silver pools. Above them, rooks fly in their thousands, rooks uncountable, on different levels of the air.Interplay of rooks above Cillmanister a lovely mystery

A NEW survey confirms the presence of at least six rare spiders in Killarney National Park.Six rare spiders found in Killarney National Park

IT WAS written about an old ruin in Co Wexford but it may as well have been written for any other place.Islands of Ireland: Cows come home to Inishbarra

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »