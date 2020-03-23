Blood supply remains stable, as Irish Blood Transfusion Service debunks hoax message

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service has confirmed that blood supplies remain stable and it has not launched an appeal for donors.

The blood service was responding to a hoax message being circulated by phone and on social media in the Munster region in recent days.

The hoax message said blood and platelet stocks were low and urged people to donate blood as a matter of urgency.

A spokesperson for the IBTS confirmed to the Irish Examiner that blood supplies remain stable and clarified that no donor appeal has been issued in light of Covid-19.

“The IBTS responded to the hoax message circulating via social media by advising our followers that there was no official appeal from the IBTS for donors at this time,” the spokesperson said.

“Our understanding is that the message originated in the Munster region and did not go beyond that. The blood supply remains sufficient at this time,” they added.

Last week the IBTS said it had not seen a fall in donations, confirming that the number of attendances and blood donations at clinics across the country rose by 3% between March 1 and March 18.

The blood service has adopted measures to adhere to social distancing requirements and will continue to monitor the situation.

Details of blood donation clinics being held across the country over the next six days can be found at www.giveblood.ie.