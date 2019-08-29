August 28, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.
August 28 - 50 years ago
The Northern Ireland Troubles can be traced back to the start of August 1969 when civil rights marches led to sectarian violence, culminating in the Battle of the Bogside that began on August 12 and lasted four days.
Two weeks later, a Cork Examiner report of August 29 reported a statement by Taoiseach Jack Lynch who offered a federal solution to the British in relation to Northern Ireland — or the Six Counties, as it was referred to then in the paper.
Commenting on a visit by the then Home Secretary James Callaghan to the North, Mr Lynch reiterated the Government’s conviction that the “unnatural and unjustifiable partition of Ireland” was the basis for the unrest and that “no long-term, much less a permanent, solution can be contemplated without having full regard to its existence”.
Referring to the RUC, the Taoiseach added: “The minority in the North cannot be expected to live with a police force which they distrust and even fear.”
According to the report, “there was a swift response from Mr Chichester-Clark, the Six Counties Prime Minister, to Mr Lynch’s statement.” The Stormont Premier said:
Ten years later, the Troubles were in full swing, coming south of the border with the murder of Lord Mountbatten by the IRA on August 27 in Sligo.
Within hours of that, two IRA bombs went off at Narrow Water, near Warrenpoint in Co Down, killing 18 British soldiers.
The following day, a powerful bomb blew up an open air podium in Brussels, minutes before the Duke of Edinburgh’s royal Regiment Military band were due to start a performance. The IRA also claimed responsibility for that attack.
Despite these atrocities, Vatican sources said Pope John Paull II was determined to proceed with his trip to Ireland in late September.
“It was to be a journey for peace and love, and, if anything, that objective is more keenly felt now”, said a Vatican prelate who wished to remain anonymous.
Closer to home, the Examiner reported that efforts to tow the centre section of the French tanker Betelgueuse to Whiddy Island were abandoned, more than eight months after it had gone up in flames with the loss of 50 lives.
Ten years later, in August 1989, bigotry was still a hallmark of the Troubles, as Belfast City Council banned leisure centres in the city from post messages of goodwill for Antrim’s hurling team, which was making its first attempt to win an All-Ireland.
On a brighter note, preparations were being finalised for the Rose of Tralee, with the Examiner reporting that new-found competition from commercial radio and television had resulted in RTÉ’s biggest ever presence at the festival, with more than 60 staff at the event, including host Gay Byrne.
25 years ago
Fast-forward to this day in 1994 and efforts by Taoiseach Albert Reynolds to bring paramilitary violence in Northern Ireland to an end. It was reported the Taoiseach believed the Sinn Féin leadership was sincere in its commitment to peace.
Journalist Susan O’Keeffe, whose disclosures in Granada TV’s World In Action sparked off the Beef Tribunal, said she is prepared to go to jail rather than reveal her sources.
The decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions to order her arrest for contempt of the Tribunal was roundly condemned by journalists and politicians.
10 years ago
On this day in 2009, the world prepares to bid farewell to Senator Ted Kennedy while elsewhere in the US prosecutors rule that the death of Michael Jackson was a homicide, a decision expected to lead to criminal charges.
Last year
This day last year, the tribulations of President Higgins were reported, as the Standards in Public Office Commission declares that Michael D must reimburse taxpayers for using publicly funded services.
Across the world this day
Michael Jackson is born, Schumacher triumphs, Katrina wreaks havoc, and Noel Gallagher looks back in anger as he quits Oasis
1533: Atahualpa, the last Inca king of Peru, was executed on the orders of Spanish conquistador Francisco Pizarro.
1758: The first American Indian reservation was established at Indian Mills, New Jersey.
1825: Portugal formally recognised the independence of Brazil. Independence is celebrated on September 7 each year.
1831: British scientist Michael Faraday successfully demonstrated the first electrical transformer.
1833: Britain passed the Factory Act, which limited working hours for children aged 13-18 to 12 hours per day, while nine to 13-year-olds could work only nine hours daily.
1882: English cricketers lost to Australia on English soil for the first time. A mock obituary in the Sporting Times declared the death of English cricket, saying its ashes would be taken to Australia. Since then matches between the two have been played for “the Ashes”.
1896: The Chinese-American dish chop suey was invented in New York City. Consisting of meat or fish and eggs, cooked quickly with vegetables and bound in a starch-thickened sauce, it is typically served with rice.
1915: Swedish film actress Ingrid Bergman was born. Her best-known films include Casablanca, Gaslight (for which she won an Oscar), and Autumn Sonata. She died on this day in 1982.
1916: General Von Hindenburg became German chief of staff, controlling all German land forces during WWI.
1920: Charlie ‘Bird’ Parker, US jazz musician and composer, born.
1945: Hermann Goering and Rudolf Hess topped the list of 24 Nazis awaiting trial for war crimes at Nuremberg later that year.
1949: The Soviet Union tested its first atomic bomb, though the news did not emerge until September 22, when Britain, Canada, and the US announced they had detected it.
1958: Troubled superstar Michael Jackson was born in Indiana. He died from an accidental overdose of sleeping drugs in June 2009, shortly before a series of planned comeback concerts in London.
1960: Australian swimmer Dawn Fraser became the first woman to retain the Olympic 100m freestyle title.
1975: Éamon de Valera died. He was taoiseach three times and president of Ireland from 1959-1973.
2001: Australian troops seized a Norwegian cargo ship carrying over 400 mainly Afghan refugees, after it defied orders banning it from entering Australian territorial waters. The M/V Tampa had been lying off the remote Australian territory of Christmas Island for three days after rescuing the refugees from a crippled Indonesian ferry.
2003: Downing Street media chief Alastair Campbell announced his resignation. Even though his intention to step down had been no secret, the timing by Tony Blair’s “king of spin” came as a surprise, so soon after his appearance before the Hutton inquiry, during which he robustly denied any attempt to “sex up” the Iraq dossier.
2004: Michael Schumacher won a record seventh Formula One Drivers’ championship. It was also his fifth consecutive title, beating the record of Juan Manuel Fangio, who won four successive titles from 1954-57.
2005: Hurricane Katrina devastated the US Gulf Coast, killing at least 1,800 people, mostly in New Orleans, 80% of which was flooded after the city’s levees failed.
2009: Noel Gallagher announced he was quitting Oasis. Gallagher, 42, the band’s lead guitarist and songwriter, had a tempestuous relationship his brother Liam, the lead singer, and said he simply could not go on working with him.
2016: US actor Gene Wilder, known for his collaborations with writer and director Mel Brooks in such classic films as The Producers, Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein, died at age 83.
2018: Authorities in Puerto Rico sharply revised the death toll following Hurricane Maria to 2,975, almost 50 times the previous estimate of 64. The devastating storm struck the US island territory in September 2017.
