August 28, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.

August 28 - 50 years ago

The Northern Ireland Troubles can be traced back to the start of August 1969 when civil rights marches led to sectarian violence, culminating in the Battle of the Bogside that began on August 12 and lasted four days.

Two weeks later, a Cork Examiner report of August 29 reported a statement by Taoiseach Jack Lynch who offered a federal solution to the British in relation to Northern Ireland — or the Six Counties, as it was referred to then in the paper.

Commenting on a visit by the then Home Secretary James Callaghan to the North, Mr Lynch reiterated the Government’s conviction that the “unnatural and unjustifiable partition of Ireland” was the basis for the unrest and that “no long-term, much less a permanent, solution can be contemplated without having full regard to its existence”.

Referring to the RUC, the Taoiseach added: “The minority in the North cannot be expected to live with a police force which they distrust and even fear.”

According to the report, “there was a swift response from Mr Chichester-Clark, the Six Counties Prime Minister, to Mr Lynch’s statement.” The Stormont Premier said:

I really cannot see what useful purpose Mr Lynch hopes to serve by making such a statement at the present time. The responsibility for affairs in Northern Ireland is entirely a matter of domestic jurisdiction. As such, it is no concern of Mr Lynch or his government.

Ten years later, the Troubles were in full swing, coming south of the border with the murder of Lord Mountbatten by the IRA on August 27 in Sligo.

Within hours of that, two IRA bombs went off at Narrow Water, near Warrenpoint in Co Down, killing 18 British soldiers.

The following day, a powerful bomb blew up an open air podium in Brussels, minutes before the Duke of Edinburgh’s royal Regiment Military band were due to start a performance. The IRA also claimed responsibility for that attack.

Despite these atrocities, Vatican sources said Pope John Paull II was determined to proceed with his trip to Ireland in late September.

“It was to be a journey for peace and love, and, if anything, that objective is more keenly felt now”, said a Vatican prelate who wished to remain anonymous.

Closer to home, the Examiner reported that efforts to tow the centre section of the French tanker Betelgueuse to Whiddy Island were abandoned, more than eight months after it had gone up in flames with the loss of 50 lives.

Ten years later, in August 1989, bigotry was still a hallmark of the Troubles, as Belfast City Council banned leisure centres in the city from post messages of goodwill for Antrim’s hurling team, which was making its first attempt to win an All-Ireland.

On a brighter note, preparations were being finalised for the Rose of Tralee, with the Examiner reporting that new-found competition from commercial radio and television had resulted in RTÉ’s biggest ever presence at the festival, with more than 60 staff at the event, including host Gay Byrne.

25 years ago

Fast-forward to this day in 1994 and efforts by Taoiseach Albert Reynolds to bring paramilitary violence in Northern Ireland to an end. It was reported the Taoiseach believed the Sinn Féin leadership was sincere in its commitment to peace.

Journalist Susan O’Keeffe, whose disclosures in Granada TV’s World In Action sparked off the Beef Tribunal, said she is prepared to go to jail rather than reveal her sources.

The decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions to order her arrest for contempt of the Tribunal was roundly condemned by journalists and politicians.

10 years ago

On this day in 2009, the world prepares to bid farewell to Senator Ted Kennedy while elsewhere in the US prosecutors rule that the death of Michael Jackson was a homicide, a decision expected to lead to criminal charges.

Last year

This day last year, the tribulations of President Higgins were reported, as the Standards in Public Office Commission declares that Michael D must reimburse taxpayers for using publicly funded services.

Across the world this day