NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Ambulance personnel set to strike next month in row over union representation

Thursday, November 29, 2018 - 04:55 PM
By Catherine Shanahan

Health Correspondent

The ambulance service faces significant disruption on December 19 on foot of further escalation of an ongoing row between the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) and the HSE.

On November 7 last members of NASRA, the National Ambulance Service Representative Association, an affiliate of the PNA, withdrew from overtime in protest at the HSE’s refusal to recognise their union.

Yesterday the PNA issued a statement saying its ambulance personnel members, including paramedics, advanced paramedics and emergency medical technicians, will hold a one day national strike on December 19, from 7am to 5pm, “in pursuit of their right to be represented by the trade union of their choice”.

File image of ambulance

The PNA represents circa 500 ambulance personnel who have withdrawn from overtime since November 7.

The all-out strike is the third phase of industrial action which began in October. The PNA is objecting to the HSE’s refusal to engage in negotiations in relation to its NASRA branch, or to make payroll deductions of union subscriptions for PNA ambulance personnel members.

PNA General Secretary, Peter Hughes described the strike as “a serious escalation in a dispute which is entirely of the HSE’s making”.

He said it was “a fundamental right to be members of the union of their choice”.

In a statement, the HSE said the National Ambulance Service (NAS) was “satisfied that ambulance personnel are already adequately represented through agreed industrial relations processes that exist in the health sector”.

It said the NAS "has an on-going engagement with SIPTU which is the recognised trade union for front-line NAS staff".

“Recognition of other associations or unions would undermine the positive engagement with SIPTU, would impair good industrial relations in NAS and would not serve the best-interests of its staff,” the statement said.

It said this approach was in keeping with Government policy.

READ MORE: Minister should explain mother's 27-month wait for son to access mental health services: Judge

The statement said the NAS had been notified of the escalation by the PNA and its focus was “to ensure service and care delivery is not compromised in any manner”.

The ambulance service faces significant disruption on December 19 on foot of further escalation of an ongoing row between the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) and the HSE.


KEYWORDS

Ambulance ServiceIndustrial Action

Related Articles

Ambulance personnel 'vote overwhelmingly' to go on strike over union recognition

Crew member injured after projectiles fired at ambulance

More in this Section

Number of people living in emergency accommodation rises to 9,724

Limerick man loses appeal against conviction for murder of father of six

IBRC obtain €121m judgment against wife of businessman Sean Quinn

16-year-old sentenced to 12 months for his part in vicious gang mugging


Lifestyle

Learning Points: Parents separating need not tear a family asunder

Nude times, high jinks and great music with Jools Holland and Marc Almond

Question of Taste: Cork actor Ciarán Bermingham

Christmas in Cork: Let it Glow, let it glow, let it glow

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 28, 2018

    • 8
    • 9
    • 10
    • 17
    • 20
    • 37
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »