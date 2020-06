Revenue officers carried out a huge seizure of cigarettes and tobacco at Dublin Port today.

Officers there seized 3.5 million cigarettes and 3.9 tonnes of processed tobacco after some routine profiling.

The 'Richmond' brand cigarettes were labelled as ‘engineering components’ and the ‘Old H’ branded tobacco was labelled as ‘confectionery’.

Both shipments came from Germany and are said to have a combined retail value of €3.8m.

Investigations are ongoing.