AGSI: Gardaí will not be given priority Covid-19 testing

Gardaí have been told they will not be given priority Covid-19 testing, according to the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI).

The AGSI says it is deeply disappointed at the decision after management told the Policy Authority on April 20 that there would be priority testing.

The AGSI represents almost 2,500 mid-ranking gardaí and its general secretary, Antoinette Cunningham, says its members have been deliberately targeted during the Covid-19 crisis.

Ms Cunningham says: "We are the public face of making sure the virus does not spread, I think everyone would acknowledge that.

"Between April 8 and May 2, we have had 52 cases of people coughing or deliberately spitting on members of An Garda Síochána."

The general secretary said that priority testing would be "hugely helpful" to reducing stress levels among their members.

She says that it is "unacceptable" that members are not given priority testing.

Ms Cunningham says that members of An Garda Síochána members are being tested by their own GPs.