2021 election for Limerick’s first directly elected mayor

Elections for Limerick’s first directly elected mayor are to be held in 2021.

Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy tonight announced the Government’s ambition to hold the first election of Mayor by the people of Limerick in May 2021 following this year’s plebiscite.

Speaking at a public meeting organised by Senator Maria Byrne the Minister stated: “We have set our sights on the first Mayoral Vote in Limerick in May 2021.”

Mr Murphy also announced his intention to invite local Councillors and staff of the Local Authority to an implementation advisory group to advise on what functions should transfer from the executive to the new Mayor’s office.

I want the Local Authority to be central to this process, to be involved or else it undermines the whole idea of devolving more powers to local level.

Separately Minister of State John Paul Phelan will lead a review of current balance of powers between Government Departments and Local Authorities with a view to devolving more powers to Limerick Councillors in conjunction with establishment of this new office.

The vote on a directly elected mayor was passed in Limerick City and County Council by a margin of 52.4% (38,122 votes in favor) to 47.6% (34,573 votes against).