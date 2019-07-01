News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

2021 election for Limerick’s first directly elected mayor

Eoghan Murphy
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Monday, July 01, 2019 - 11:01 PM

Elections for Limerick’s first directly elected mayor are to be held in 2021.

Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy tonight announced the Government’s ambition to hold the first election of Mayor by the people of Limerick in May 2021 following this year’s plebiscite.

Speaking at a public meeting organised by Senator Maria Byrne the Minister stated: “We have set our sights on the first Mayoral Vote in Limerick in May 2021.”

Mr Murphy also announced his intention to invite local Councillors and staff of the Local Authority to an implementation advisory group to advise on what functions should transfer from the executive to the new Mayor’s office.

I want the Local Authority to be central to this process, to be involved or else it undermines the whole idea of devolving more powers to local level.

Separately Minister of State John Paul Phelan will lead a review of current balance of powers between Government Departments and Local Authorities with a view to devolving more powers to Limerick Councillors in conjunction with establishment of this new office.

The vote on a directly elected mayor was passed in Limerick City and County Council by a margin of 52.4% (38,122 votes in favor) to 47.6% (34,573 votes against).

More on this topic

Banner ready for battle Royal

Bohs and Derry share the spoils

Coughlan nets hat-trick as Rovers coast to 5-1 win over UCD

Win over St Pat's puts Rovers back on track

More in this Section

Founding rector of UCD to be made a saint

New US ambassador meets President Higgins

PSNI chief plays down reintroduction of positive discrimination recruitment

What you're entitled to if your holiday goes wrong


Lifestyle

You can book the French château where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got ‘married’ on Airbnb

Do your homework to make smart use of hardworking office

Pad it out - transform your home with cushions

Marc Maron is one of the best interviewers — once he clicks

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »