VoxPro founders invest in co-working campus

Voxpro founders Dan and Linda Kiely have come on board as significant investors in Cork’s Republic of Work innovation and coworking campus.

The pair, who grew VoxPro from a startup above a Cork pub in 1999 into an international outsourcing service giant are injecting €250,000 into the South Mall centre to help grow and expand the business.

The brainchild of entrepreneurs DC Cahalane and Dave Ronayne, Republic of Work provides a 140-desk co-working space over three floors and includes an events space, workshop areas, boardrooms, private offices and a dedicated accelerator lab for running programmes and training.

Mr Cahalane said it was a hugely significant milestone for them to secure the investment from Dan and Linda Kiely.

“Three years ago, Dan and Linda were two of the first people who ever heard about the idea behind Republic of Work and from the start have been an incredible support for us,” he said.

“We’re delighted that they’ve decided to join Dave and myself, for the next phase of our expansion through a significant investment in the business.

This investment will allow us to take everything that we have learned in the last three years and apply it to the tremendous growth potential for our firm and SMEs in the region.

Mr Kiely paid tribute to what Republic of Work has done to drive forward the Cork entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“Linda and I are delighted to be able to support the space and hopefully help the next generation of Cork entrepreneurs,” he said.

Linda and Dan Kiely will help steer the future direction of the campus as key members of its Advisory Board.

VoxPro was sold in two phases to Canadian firm TELUS International between 2016 and 2019, in a deal believed to be around €150m altogether.

Having begun life with six employees, it now has a staff exceeding 6,000 globally.

It counts major international firms such as Google, Airbnb and Wix amongst their clients.

Headquartered in Cork, VoxPro has offices in Dublin, San Francisco and Folsom in California along with the Philippines, Romania and Latin America.

Republic of Work has seen around 500 companies use the space for innovation workshops, accelerators, meetings and events.

Industries currently represented at the centre include healthcare, beauty, food, communications, fashion, banking, insurance, fitness and technology.

The size of businesses varies from freelancers and solopreneurs to teams from larger companies.

Over half a dozen international companies located in the space.