EAGLE EYE

The tagging of this years 2 white tailed sea eagle chicks was carried out on Lough Derg, Co Clare, on a site close to Mountshannon Harbour by National Parks and Wildlife Services, closely monitored and tagged by Divisional Manager NPWS, Éamonn Meskell, right, NPWS Conservation Ranger, Damien Clarke, who collected the chicks also assisted by Dr Allan Mee, centre, Conservation Rangers NPWS, Shane O’Neill and Sínead Biggane. The islands are only a short distance apart and the same collection team of Steiner Garstad, Bertil Nyheim and Fridthjof Pedersen collected both chicks. This successful release phase aims to build on the successful re-establishment of this once extinct species over a three-year period (2020-2022) by releasing young eagles at three sites, including Lough Derg, the lower Shannon estuary and Killarney National Park.

Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan