Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2023 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here
A GOOD OLD CYCLE
Anto Cronin, centre, taking a break in Sneem, while cycling the 175km for this years Annual Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle on his Penny Farthing in aid of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team. With Anto are Kerry Mountain Rescue Team members, Sean Tangney, left, and Brendan Coffey. The Team are one of the beneficiaries for this years annual Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle. To date the charity cycle has raised €1.26 million for 34 charities, The Charity Cycle is now in its 41st year. Over 4000 cyclists took part in the cycle event.
Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan
COWBOYS RUNNNIG AMUCK
Getting to the spirit of Killarney 4th July celebrations, raising of the American and Irish Flag at the Town Hall. Celebrations include the Big Parade, An out-door cinema with air screening of the hit movie Mamma Mia and a performance by Truly Diverse on the lawns of Killarney House and Gardens. The Festival is organised by Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce with great support from Kerry County Council and Fáilte
Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan
EAGLE EYE
The tagging of this years 2 white tailed sea eagle chicks was carried out on Lough Derg, Co Clare, on a site close to Mountshannon Harbour by National Parks and Wildlife Services, closely monitored and tagged by Divisional Manager NPWS, Éamonn Meskell, right, NPWS Conservation Ranger, Damien Clarke, who collected the chicks also assisted by Dr Allan Mee, centre, Conservation Rangers NPWS, Shane O’Neill and Sínead Biggane. The islands are only a short distance apart and the same collection team of Steiner Garstad, Bertil Nyheim and Fridthjof Pedersen collected both chicks. This successful release phase aims to build on the successful re-establishment of this once extinct species over a three-year period (2020-2022) by releasing young eagles at three sites, including Lough Derg, the lower Shannon estuary and Killarney National Park.
Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan
PUFFIN CIRCUS
A group of puffins, collectively known as a circus or colonoy on Great Saltee Island, Co. Wexford. Their beak changes colour in spring from a dull grey to bright red and orange for the duration of the breeding season. Puffins then malt during their time at sea and shed all the colourful portions of their beaks, as well as the black markings around their eyes.
Picture: Eddie O'Hare.
Out & About
Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.
Nina OConnell 6 with Princesses Ellie and Rachel from once upon time parties on Dublin’s Parliament Street this afternoon.Dublin’s Parliament Street will be traffic-free each weekend this summer from today.To coincide with the traffic free arrangements this weekend, Saturday 1st July and Sunday 2nd July,the Office of City Recovery has organised a series of family friendly activities to take place on Saturday and Sunday on Parliament Street.
Picture Stephen Collins/Collins Photos.
Pictured are young people from the NYCI Local Champions group at a special event in Dublin to launch the National Youth Council of Ireland’s Pre-Budget Submission 2024: Pictured were Londiwe Ndlovu, Princess Graham, Regan Maher. In its pre-Budget submission published today (06.07.23), NYCI is calling for an additional €9.4 million investment in youth work as part of a total package of upwards of €264m to address challenges facing young people including the cost-of-living crisis, accommodation shortages, youth homelessness and youth work supports.
Picture Jason Clarke.
Pictured are young people from the NYCI Local Champions group at a special event in Dublin to launch the National Youth Council of Ireland’s Pre-Budget Submission 2024: Pictured were Anna McWey and Molly Hickey. In its pre-Budget submission published today (06.07.23), NYCI is calling for an additional €9.4 million investment in youth work as part of a total package of upwards of €264m to address challenges facing young people including the cost-of-living crisis, accommodation shortages, youth homelessness and youth work supports.
Picture Jason Clarke.