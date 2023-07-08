Photos of the Week

Week ending 8th July 2023. Images selected by the picture desk

Nicola Copithorne feeding the giraffes at Fota Wildlife Park, Cork.
 

FEEDING TIME
Picture: Dan Linehan

The Donkey Sancturay Ireland at Knockardbane, Mallow, Co. Cork.
 

DONKEY SANCTUARY
Picture: Dan Linehan

Members of the Shamrock Bhangra from Dublin dancing in Astna Street during the Clonakilty Old Time Fair.
 

SHAMROCK BHANGRA
Picture: Martin Walsh

Cork's Hannah Looney racing through the centre against Tipperary in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC at Ahamilla.
 

RACING
Picture: Denis Minihane

On the hit list...Performing at the Killarney 4th July parade and celebrations. The Festival is organised by Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce with great support from Kerry County Council and Fáilte Ireland.
 

ON THE HIT LIST
Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2023 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Ned the donkey captured on the farm of Sean Hayes in Castletownsend, West Cork.
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2023 WEEKLY WINNER 08/07/2023.
Picture Credit: Catherine Sheehan, Cork

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2023 WEEKLY WINNER 08/07/2023. Alastair Palmer, age 3 at Ardmore cliff walk in Co. Waterford. Picture Credit: Carol Caplice, Cork
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2023 WEEKLY WINNER 08/07/2023.
Picture Credit: Carol Caplice, Cork

A duck race in Timoleague to help raise funds for Timoleague Tidy Towns. No ducks were harmed in this race.
 

NO QUACKS HERE
Picture: Eamonn Coyle

Anto Cronin, centre, taking a break in Sneem, while cycling the 175km for this years Annual Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle on his Penny Farthing in aid of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team. With Anto are Kerry Mountain Rescue Team members, Sean Tangney, left, and Brendan Coffey. The Team are one of the beneficiaries for this years annual Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle. To date the charity cycle has raised €1.26 million for 34 charities, The Charity Cycle is now in its 41st year. Over 4000 cyclists took part in the cycle event.
 

A GOOD OLD CYCLE
Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

..getting to the spirit of Killarney 4th July celebrations, raising of the American and Irish Flag at the Town Hall. Celebrations include the Big Parade, An out-door cinema with air screening of the hit movie Mamma Mia and a performance by Truly Diverse on the lawns of Killarney House and Gardens. The Festival is organised by Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce with great support from Kerry County Council and Fáilte
 

COWBOYS RUNNNIG AMUCK
Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

The tagging of this years 2 white tailed sea eagle chicks was carried out on Lough Derg, Co Clare, on a site close to Mountshannon Harbour by National Parks and Wildlife Services, closely monitored and tagged by Divisional Manager NPWS, Éamonn Meskell, right, NPWS Conservation Ranger, Damien Clarke, who collected the chicks also assisted by Dr Allan Mee, centre, Conservation Rangers NPWS, Shane O’Neill and Sínead Biggane. Speaking about the successful tagging Éamonn Meskell said “Caimín the adult male was collected from Vikna Island in 2008, and Bernardine the adult female was collected from Leka Island in 2020. The islands are only a short distance apart and the same collection team of Steiner Garstad, Bertil Nyheim and Fridthjof Pedersen collected both chicks. All these years later those same two Eagles are on our Island rearing two eagle chicks to fledge near Mountshannon on Lough Derg' This successful release phase aims to build on the successful re-establishment of this once extinct species over a three-year period (2020-2022) by releasing young eagles at three sites, including Lough Derg, the lower Shannon estuary and Killarney National Park.
 

EAGLE EYE
Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

A group of puffins, collectively known as a circus or colonoy on Great Saltee Island, Co. Wexford. Their beak changes colour in spring from a dull grey to bright red and orange for the duration of the breeding season. Puffins then malt during their time at sea and shed all the colourful portions of their beaks, as well as the black markings around their eyes.
 

PUFFIN CIRCUS
Picture: Eddie O'Hare.

Out & About

Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.

 
 

