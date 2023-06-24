Photos of the Week

Week ending 24th July 2023. Images selected by the picture desk

A heron in the early morning sunlight near Summercove, Kinsale, Co. Cork.
 

Picture: Denis Minihane

Sophie O'Flynn-Mahony and Adam and JJ Murphy from Cobh at the Cork Summer Show at the Cork Showgrounds, Curraheen over the weekend.
 

Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Shane Kenneally of the Irish Pigs Society with a Kune Kune pig at Cork Summer Show on Saturday 17th June 2023.
 

Picture: David Creedon

Concertgoer the Blessed Madonna live at Body & Soul 2023
 

Picture: Ruth Medjber

Swimmers taking off in the RNLI Myrtleville to Church Bay Swim, 21st June 2023.
 

Picture: Siobhán Russell

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2023 WEEKLY WINNER 24/06/2023 : Two Lesser Black -Back gull chicks having a birds eye view on the Saltee Island last Sunday . Taken with a long lens so as not to disturb them. Picture Credit: Deirdre Casolani, Cork
 

Picture Credit: Deirdre Casolani, Cork

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2023 WEEKLY WINNER 24/06/2023 : Francesco, mimicking a bear on Ballynamona beach in East. Picture Credit: Mark Leo, Cork
 

Picture Credit: Mark Leo, Cork

Seal at Irelands eye
 

Picture: Eamonn Coyle

A gannet with a black eye on the cliffs of Ireland’s Eye. Scientists recently discovered that the normally vivid blue irises of northern gannets turn black if they’ve had and survived bird flu.
 

Picture: Fran Veale

Ned Leddy beside his art instillation Trash Mammoth in Body and Soul 2023
 

Picture: Scott Dagg

“The Line Out,” Jackdaws on a powerline near Butlerstown, Co. Cork. A summer school or are they charging?
 

Picture: Gearoid Holland

The German Navy Tall Ship, 'Gorch Fock', arriving in Dublin ahead of a five-day visit to the capital. 81.4 metres in length, it is Germany's best-known tall ship.
 

Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

Out & About

Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.

 
 

