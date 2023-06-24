Free wheeling…Anto Cronin, left, will attempt to cycle the 175km for this years Annual Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle on his Penny Farthing in aid of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team. The Team are one of the beneficiaries for this years annual Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle. To date the charity cycle has raised €1.26 million for 34 charities, The Charity Cycle will take place on Saturday 1st July 2023, for its 41st year. With Anto is Kerry Mountain Rescue Team members, Jimmy Laide, Ian O'Connell and Brendan Coffeyl. Kerry Mountain Rescue Team are gearing up to raise funds, The voluntary members are highly experienced mountaineers, and provide 24-7-365 ‘on call’ assistance to climbers and walkers in distress on the mountains and upland areas of Kerry and West Cork. The team comprises of 38 volunteers from all walks of life who are available to respond to emergencies in the mountains at any hour of the day or night, and often in the harshest weather conditions. The team is based in Killarney with an area of operation covering the mountains of the Iveragh, Dingle and Beara peninsulas. Team members train regularly in specialist rescue disciplines such as casualty care, technical ropework for casualty extraction, helicopter winching, search management, navigation, radio communication and 4WD techniques.

Picture Valerie O'Sullivan