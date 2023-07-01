BUBBLE UP
A piece of the Island of Foam breaks away to the delight of the crowd on John Redmond St., Cork, which was transformed with a spectacular installation with oceans of multicoloured and mesmerising rainbow-dyed foam (made from water, biodegradable soap and food colouring) by German artist Stephanie Luning during Cork Midsummer Festival.
Picture: Denis Minihane
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2023 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here
Out & About
Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.
World Special Olympic Games - Athletes Return Home
(l to r) Team Ireland's Ryan Griffin, a member of Skellig Stars Special Olympics Club, from Waterville, Kerry, and Eoin O'Connell pictured at Dublin Airport on the team's return from the World Special Olympic Games in Berlin, Germany.
Picture Sam Barnes/Sportsfile.
Gabby Pringle and Isabela Weber enjoying the Island of Foam on John Redmond St., Cork, which was transformed with a spectacular installation with oceans of multicoloured and mesmerising rainbow-dyed foam (made from water, biodegradable soap and food colouring) by German artist Stephanie Luning during Cork Midsummer Festival.
Picture Denis Minihane.
World Special Olympic Games - Athletes Return Home.
Team Ireland's Lauren Campbell, a member of Palmerstown Wildcats Special Olympics Club, from Dublin 12, is welcomed by her daughter Ava, aged 9, at Dublin Airport on the team's return from the World Special Olympic Games in Berlin, Germany.
Picture Sam Barnes/Sportsfile.