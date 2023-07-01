Photos of the Week

Week ending 1st July 2023. Images selected by the picture desk

A piece of the Island of Foam breaks away to the delight of the crowd on John Redmond St., Cork, which was transformed with a spectacular installation with oceans of multicoloured and mesmerising rainbow-dyed foam (made from water, biodegradable soap and food colouring) by German artist Stephanie Luning during Cork Midsummer Festival.
 

BUBBLE UP
Picture: Denis Minihane

David Murphy bowling during the Munster Men's Senior road bowling final against Martin Coppinger at Ballincurrig, Co. Cork.
 

STREET BOWLING
Picture: Dan Linehan.

Watergrasshill, Cork, Ireland. 28th May, 2023. Michéal Creed from Inchigeela lies with Blonde Cross Cow at the Midleton Agricultural Show that was held at Ballindenisk, Watergrasshill, Co. Cork, Ireland
 

ANAX IMPERATOR
An Emperor Dragonfly (Anax imperator) on the water at the Grand Canal in Vicarstown, Co Laois. Picture date: Sunday June 25, 2023.
Picture: Niall Carson/PA.

Blood injury for Avondhu's Liam Cronin against Duhallow during the Co-Op Superstores Cork divisional/colleges HC semi final at Dromtarriiffe.
 

INJURY
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Six year old Tom McDermott from Dublin with Alpacas Midnight, Eoghan, Ted and Tom at Russborough House, County Wicklow ahead of Kaleidoscope Festival which runs from 30th June – 2ndJuly.
 

KALEIDOSCOPE
Picture: Alf Harvey

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2023 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2023 WEEKLY WINNER 01/07/2023 Im Off ! Photo By Helen Maloney, Roscommon
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2023 WEEKLY WINNER 01/07/2023
Picture Credit: Helen Maloney, Roscommon

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2023 WEEKLY WINNER 01/07/2023 Border Collies, Ripley and Bones enjoying a verbal game of tag on the Military Road, Co. Wicklow Picture Credit: Brenda Sheridan, Dublin
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2023 WEEKLY WINNER 01/07/2023
Picture Credit: Brenda Sheridan, Dublin

A horse and it's foal at Ashbourne, Co. Meath
 

HORSING AROUND
Picture: Eamonn Coyle

2023 European Games, Sligoman Dean Clancy takes a victory on Gianluigi Malanga
 

REACHING FOR VICTORY
Picture: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Rachael Darragh of Ireland in action against Tereza Svabikova of Czechia in the badminton Women's Singles Group at the Jaskolka Arena during the European Games 2023 in Poland.
 

GIVING IT ALL
Picture: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Cork City, Cork, Ireland. 26th June, 2023. Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine in concert at Musgrave Park, Cork.
 

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE
Picture: David Creedon

Maxim of The Prodigy in concert at Musgrave park, Cork.
 

PRODIGY
Picture: Eddie O'Hare.

Out & About

Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.

 
 

