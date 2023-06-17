Photos of the Week

Week ending 17th July 2023. Images selected by the picture desk

CURIOUS GIRAFFES
40th Anniversary of FOTA Wildlife Park, Cork. Willie Duffy, Head Ranger with the giraffes, his favourite animals in the park.
Picture: Larry Cummins

LIFT OFF
Everton's Ben Hamblin with a flying effort against Lakewood Athletic during the Beamish Stour MSL promotion/relegation game at Ringmahon Park.
Picture: Eddie O'Hare.

GOATS AT WORK
William Walsh of Billy's Rent a Goat offers an ecological opportunity to utilise a biological control method to keep invasive plants at bay. Gill Weyman, Cork Nature Network and William Walsh at Beaumont Quarry, Cork where the eights goats are currently in position daily from 6;30am to remove invasive plants.
Picture: Larry Cummins

TIGER CUBS
Amur tiger Mishka with one of her six-week-old cubs as they begin to explore their enclosure at Banham Zoo in Norfolk. The cubs are a legacy to their father Kuzma, who was the zoo's resident male Amur tiger and died in March aged 14, just weeks before the cubs arrival.
Picture: Joe Giddens PA Wire/PA Images

FAST AS LIGHT
Fencer Jadryn Dick poses for a portrait during the European Games team day for Team Ireland – Krakow 2023 at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Blanchardstown, Dublin.
Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2023 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2023 WEEKLY WINNER 17/06/2023 : An Irish Rabbit having a feed of grass in the evening sun amongst the buttercups. Taken in Fermoy Hospital graveyard. Picture Credit: Deirdre Casolani, Cork
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2023 WEEKLY WINNER 17/06/2023 : An Irish Rabbit having a feed of grass in the evening sun amongst the buttercups. Taken in Fermoy Hospital graveyard.
Picture Credit: Deirdre Casolani, Cork

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2023 WEEKLY WINNER 17/06/2023 : A dramatic sunrise over Ballycotton lighthouse in East Cork. Picture Credit: Mark Leo, Cork
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2023 WEEKLY WINNER 17/06/2023 : A dramatic sunrise over Ballycotton lighthouse in East Cork.
Picture Credit: Mark Leo, Cork

SUN BATHING
A female grey seal basks in the sunshine off the coast of Ireland's Eye, Co. Dublin. Grey seals are skilled divers and can dive to depths of up to 200 meters in search of prey, staying underwater for extended periods of time.
Picture: Corina Fitzsimons

SWIMMING MATE
Jess Burke swimming by a Barrel Jellyfish, Myrtleville Monday evening, 12th June 2023.
Picture: Siobhan Russell

TEAM PHOTO
14 June 2023; The Team Ireland Rugby 7's team, back from left, Liam McNamara, Jack Kelly, Bryan Mollen, Dylan O'Grady, Zac Ward, Gavin Mullin, Niall Comerford and Andrew Smith, with, front from left, Billy Dardis, Harry McNulty, Jordan Conroy, Mark Roche and Terry Kennedy during the European Games team day for Team Ireland – Krakow 2023 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Blanchardstown, Dublin
Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

PAIDI'S PASSION
Paidi's Passion and Bertie Finn part company at the first in the RSS Record STorage Service Handicap Hurdle. Both were OK after.
Picture: Healy Racing

OKTOBERFEIS
Pictured is Irish dancer Grace Johnston. Commencing in 10 locations across Ireland this September & October, Oktoberfeis will be a modern and innovative fusion of the much-loved German festival with the best of traditional Irish music, food and culture. A Gaelic twist on the world-renowned Oktoberfest, promises an unforgettable celebration that will captivate locals and visitors alike, embracing the best of both worlds.
Picture: Leon Farrell /Photocall Ireland.

Out & About

Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.

 
 

