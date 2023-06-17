GOATS AT WORK
William Walsh of Billy's Rent a Goat offers an ecological opportunity to utilise a biological control method to keep invasive plants at bay. Gill Weyman, Cork Nature Network and William Walsh at Beaumont Quarry, Cork where the eights goats are currently in position daily from 6;30am to remove invasive plants.
Picture: Larry Cummins
TIGER CUBS
Amur tiger Mishka with one of her six-week-old cubs as they begin to explore their enclosure at Banham Zoo in Norfolk. The cubs are a legacy to their father Kuzma, who was the zoo's resident male Amur tiger and died in March aged 14, just weeks before the cubs arrival.
Picture: Joe Giddens PA Wire/PA Images
TEAM PHOTO
14 June 2023; The Team Ireland Rugby 7's team, back from left, Liam McNamara, Jack Kelly, Bryan Mollen, Dylan O'Grady, Zac Ward, Gavin Mullin, Niall Comerford and Andrew Smith, with, front from left, Billy Dardis, Harry McNulty, Jordan Conroy, Mark Roche and Terry Kennedy during the European Games team day for Team Ireland – Krakow 2023 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Blanchardstown, Dublin
Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
OKTOBERFEIS
Pictured is Irish dancer Grace Johnston. Commencing in 10 locations across Ireland this September & October, Oktoberfeis will be a modern and innovative fusion of the much-loved German festival with the best of traditional Irish music, food and culture. A Gaelic twist on the world-renowned Oktoberfest, promises an unforgettable celebration that will captivate locals and visitors alike, embracing the best of both worlds.
Picture: Leon Farrell /Photocall Ireland.
Great Great Grand nieces of James Joyce Alee (age 8), Ruby (age 6) and Mia (age 9) pictured at The James Joyce Centre, North Great George’s St, Dublin 1 greeted by Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy and James Joyce played by John Shevlin as part of the traditional Bloomsday celebrations.
Picture Connor McCabe
Volunteers with Children in Hospital Ireland celebrate their Volunteer Appreciation Day on Saturday June 10th at the Richmond Barracks, Dublin 8. Children in Hospital Ireland (CIH Ireland) hosted the event to celebrated their team of over 260 volunteers who work across 14 hospitals nationwide to support children in hospital and their families. Pictured (Top left going clockwise) Bernie Murphy, Louise O'Rourke, Maeve Cahalan, Karen Byrne, Hayley Manning, Charlene Reilly, Maria Williams, Roisín Murphy.
Picture Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland..
Pictured 12 year old Sophia Farrell, an Autistic Irish Dancer with lead dancer Amy Mae Dolan of the Riverdance troupe as it was announced today that AsIAm, Ireland's National Autism Charity, will be the charity partner for Riverdance's summer run at the Gaiety. The main event of the partnership will be a 12-hour Riverdanceathon on 29th June in front of the Gaiety Theatre.
Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland
Josephine McCoy Mews resident, Noel Delea, pictured at the official opening by Cork City Council, of 5 housing schemes in Cork city, at Laurel Heights, Shanakiel; Crann Darach, Middle Glanmire Rd; Newton Heights, Boherboy Road; Carrig Court, Church Rd, and Josephine McCoy Mews, Sth Douglas Rd.
Picture Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO.
Caitriona McCann, Sinead Browne and Laura Houlihan from Musgrave, Over 200 ladies attended the annual Shine Ladies Lunch at the Clayton Hotel in Cork city on Saturday the 10th June. Summer fashions were the order of the day with bright summer colours favoured by the majority of the guests.
Picture Gerard McCarthy.
Laoise Moore aged 11 from Clara National school in Kilkenny in full medieval armour as the Heritage Council celebrated European Archaeology Days with tales of weapons, war and warriors. Hundreds of children from primary schools were welcomed to the grounds of the Heritage Council for a feast of archaeology, exploration and discovery.
Picture Dylan Vaughan.
The debating champions, who are all aged 12, defeated the Deravoy National School team from Carrickroe , Monaghan after successfully opposing the motion that ‘primary schools are creating caring global citizens.’ All Ireland Concern Primary Debates champions from Cork's St. Mary’s Senior Girls National School Danielle Crowley-Healy, Lauren Mawe-Downey and Georgina Farr at The Helix in Dublin on Thursday 15 of June 2023
Picture Karen Morgan