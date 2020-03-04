News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

US tech company HubSpot announces 450 jobs in Dublin

US tech company HubSpot announces 450 jobs in Dublin
By Michelle McGlynn
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 10:51 AM

Technology company HubSpot has announced the creation of 450 jobs over the next three years at its European, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters in Dublin.

The company which offers marketing, sales and service software for businesses first opened its doors in the capital in 2013.

Since then, the Dublin office has more than tripled in size outgrowing its original space at One and Two Dockland Central.

Today, the company announced it is expanding across the river Liffey with a new state-of-the-art office at Sir John Rogerson's Quay.

The new positions will be based in both the Dublin offices as well as fully remotely across the country.

Roles will be across areas including software engineering, sales and customer service.

"Our growth in Dublin has exceeded our expectations, which is a testament to the team and their hard work in building world-class products, delivering exceptional service to our customers, and creating an inclusive and award-winning culture," said JD Sherman, HubSpot’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland welcomed today's announcement crediting the growth to the team's "hard work and success here".

"The EMEA headquarters based in Dublin plays a strategic role in HubSpot’s global operations and it is very pleasing to see a great diversity of roles from engineering to sales being carried out here.

"I also commend the company for creating remote jobs, which will tap into the strong talent pool in regional locations."

Last year, HubSpot was recognised as the fifth Best Workplace and was named among the Best Workplace for Women by Great Place to Work Ireland.

READ MORE

Covid-19 crisis: US emergency rate cut 'not a real turning point'

More on this topic

50 new jobs announced for Cork, Dublin and Galway50 new jobs announced for Cork, Dublin and Galway

Blasket Islands caretaker job attracts 23,000 responsesBlasket Islands caretaker job attracts 23,000 responses

Blasket calling: 23,000 applications for one jobBlasket calling: 23,000 applications for one job

KPMG to add 800 jobs across Cork, Dublin, Belfast and GalwayKPMG to add 800 jobs across Cork, Dublin, Belfast and Galway

TOPIC: Job Announcement

More in this Section

Economic hit from coronavirus could ‘prove large’ but temporary, says Bank of England governorEconomic hit from coronavirus could ‘prove large’ but temporary, says Bank of England governor

Sales of hand sanitiser in UK more than triple as coronavirus fears grip shoppersSales of hand sanitiser in UK more than triple as coronavirus fears grip shoppers

Ryanair shares slide as it cuts flights amid coronavirus bookings hitRyanair shares slide as it cuts flights amid coronavirus bookings hit

OECD warns world leaders about 'precarious' global economy hit by coronavirusOECD warns world leaders about 'precarious' global economy hit by coronavirus


Lifestyle

It is the responsibility of those who believe in equality to learn and speak the language of equality. ‘Male’ and ‘female’ do not suffice, says Dr Úna KealyDr Úna Kealy: My terms for gender are as diverse as our ways of identifying

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »