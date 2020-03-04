US tech company HubSpot announces 450 jobs in Dublin

Technology company HubSpot has announced the creation of 450 jobs over the next three years at its European, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters in Dublin.

The company which offers marketing, sales and service software for businesses first opened its doors in the capital in 2013.

Since then, the Dublin office has more than tripled in size outgrowing its original space at One and Two Dockland Central.

Today, the company announced it is expanding across the river Liffey with a new state-of-the-art office at Sir John Rogerson's Quay.

The new positions will be based in both the Dublin offices as well as fully remotely across the country.

Roles will be across areas including software engineering, sales and customer service.

"Our growth in Dublin has exceeded our expectations, which is a testament to the team and their hard work in building world-class products, delivering exceptional service to our customers, and creating an inclusive and award-winning culture," said JD Sherman, HubSpot’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland welcomed today's announcement crediting the growth to the team's "hard work and success here".

"The EMEA headquarters based in Dublin plays a strategic role in HubSpot’s global operations and it is very pleasing to see a great diversity of roles from engineering to sales being carried out here.

"I also commend the company for creating remote jobs, which will tap into the strong talent pool in regional locations."

Last year, HubSpot was recognised as the fifth Best Workplace and was named among the Best Workplace for Women by Great Place to Work Ireland.