News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Shares in Cairn Homes fall on finance boss Kenny resignation ‘blow’

Shares in Cairn Homes fall on finance boss Kenny resignation ‘blow’
By Eamon Quinn
Friday, July 12, 2019 - 07:06 PM

Shares in Cairn Homes fell 1.5% over the news “blow” that its group finance director Tim Kenny is to leave the housebuilder.

Mr Kenny plans to leave in January for a new job after making “a significant contribution to the evolution of Cairn”, chairman John Reynolds said. Chief executive Michael Stanley it was “focussed on building on the success achieved by Cairn to date and on securing a strong successor to Tim”.

The shares of Cairn, along with its fellow stock-market listed builder, Glenveagh Properties, have been under pressure for some time, despite selling into a market in which there is a huge demand for new homes.

Analysts say investors are shunning property shares across Europe, while Brexit has also weighed heavily on many Irish shares.

Cairn’s shares have now lost 35% of their value in the past year, to value the firm at €916.5m. Shares in Glenveagh, which rose slightly in the latest session, have lost 40% of their value.

On the Cairn resignation, Investec Ireland said Mr Kenny is leaving after almost two years following a 12-year career as group finance director and company secretary with Musgrave and previously, finance director at Dunloe Ewart.

“The news comes as a disappointment given that Mr Kenny brought a wealth of commercial experience to his role with Cairn...We remain positive on Cairn given the fundamental imbalance between supply and demand, particularly at the affordable end of the new homes market,” the analyst said.

Davy said: “The loss of Tim Kenny to a private Irish company will be a blow for Cairn Homes.”

READ MORE

Government makes pledge over new start for Irish small firms

More on this topic

Price of rent in pressure zones would be higher if measures not in place, report findsPrice of rent in pressure zones would be higher if measures not in place, report finds

Dublin City Council paid private landlords more than €106m in 2018Dublin City Council paid private landlords more than €106m in 2018

Plans lodged for more than 1,400 homes in Dublin Plans lodged for more than 1,400 homes in Dublin

CSO figures reveal lowest rise in house prices for six yearsCSO figures reveal lowest rise in house prices for six years

TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Insurance giant Hiscox sees shares slumpInsurance giant Hiscox sees shares slump

Ireland's per capita debt level stands at €44,365Ireland's per capita debt level stands at €44,365

New SME policy to help businesses prepare for the futureNew SME policy to help businesses prepare for the future

Thomas Cook shares plunge more than 40%Thomas Cook shares plunge more than 40%


Lifestyle

Doing Justice: A Prosecutor’s Thoughts on Crime, Punishment, and the Rule of LawTaking on the system: Lawyer sounds a presidential note

If you are longing for a taste of simple Spanish food you’ll need to head away from the main drag — off into the back streets and out into the villages in the wooded hillside.Darina Allen: My few days in Spain...

The Menu returns once again to the West Cork Literary Festival to conduct another public interview, this time delighted to have the pleasure and privilege of talking to Thom EagleThe Menu: West Cork Literary Festival to interview Thom Eagle

Chupi’s jewellery designs made her a household name. Now, with designer Kate Nolan, her new fashion label focuses on made-to-measure pieces for the environmentally-aware woman.Fashion for the conscious shopper

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »