News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Proposed strike at refinery suspended

Proposed strike at refinery suspended
By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 07:50 PM

A planned strike by engineers at Aughinish Alumina refinery due to take place later this week has been suspended, and the dispute referred to the Labour Court. The suspension of the industrial action comes after High Court proceedings brought by the workers’ employer Murphy International Ltd (MIL), against trade union Unite were resolved following talks.

The workers had voted to go on strike in a dispute over pay and allowances. Co Kildare’s MIL employs 126 civil and mechanical operatives in the refinery’s production operations.

Last week, it launched proceedings aimed at securing a High Court injunction preventing the strike, which the company claimed could result in the refinery being shut down. MIL secured permission to serve short notice of proceedings against Unite.

The injunction application was due to be heard by the High Court. Following out-of-court talks between legal teams in both sides, Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds was informed by Mark Connaughton, for the company, the matter had been resolved and the case could be struck out.

Oisín Quinn, for Unite, said his side were consenting to that order. The parties have agreed the proposed industrial action is to be suspended and the matter referred to the Labour Court.

Previously the court heard MIL was informed earlier this month by Unite that its workers had voted to take a number of measures including picketing, and the withdrawal of labour. MIL claimed there was no valid trade dispute, as set out in the 1990 Industrial Relations Act, between the parties.

MIL also raised concerns about the validity of the secret ballot of the workers which was conducted by Unite in September. It claimed that had the strike proceeded as planned the refinery may have to cease operations, which would have serious consequences for MIL, its workers and all those involved in the operation of the refinery.

READ MORE

We should all be Mirandas: Life Lessons from Sex and the City's Most underrated character

More on this topic

Teagasc appoint cattle expertsTeagasc appoint cattle experts

Workshops support women in businessWorkshops support women in business

Boston Scientific pays $1bn dividend through Irish-based firmBoston Scientific pays $1bn dividend through Irish-based firm

Irish bank shares fall sharply as UK political uncertainty ratchets up againIrish bank shares fall sharply as UK political uncertainty ratchets up again

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Peter Mark hair salon profits up 44% to €1.6mPeter Mark hair salon profits up 44% to €1.6m

Income of €89,000 for Dublin first time buyersIncome of €89,000 for Dublin first time buyers

Teagasc appoint cattle expertsTeagasc appoint cattle experts

Workshops support women in businessWorkshops support women in business


Lifestyle

Antibiotics will not speed up recovery from a viral infection and can make the child feel worse, says Dr Phil KieranBattling bacteria: The pros and cons of giving antibiotics to children

I had to turn off Dublin Murders with 15 minutes to go. We were watching the first episode because I had to review it the following day for the Today Show on RTÉ.Learner Dad: 'I like to see myself as relaxed but I’m obviously bottling up a fair few anxieties'

Purchasing a thatched cottage was a decision that would change Liam Broderick’s life. Kya deLongchamps meets the long-time thatcherMade in Munster: Meet Cork thatcher Liam Broderick

We take a trip back through the Wolves singer’s most major fashion moments.As Selena Gomez surprises fans with new music, these are some of her best style moments

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »