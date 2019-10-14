News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Online tutoring service aiming to help families who can't afford grinds to scale up operations

Online tutoring service aiming to help families who can't afford grinds to scale up operations
David Neville and Pádraic Hogan of jumpAgrade with CEO of SEI, Darren Ryan and Chief Executive of DCC, Dónal Murphy.
By Jess Casey
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 04:45 PM

An online tutoring service, aiming to “level the playing field” for families who cannot afford grinds, is to put €40,000 in financial backing towards scaling up its operations.

Among the winners of this year’s Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI) Awards is 'jumpAgrade', an online platform offering weekly tutoring by registered teachers to secondary school students.

The platform puts an emphasis on making tutoring more equitable for all students, regardless of their family's circumstances, according to David Neville, who created the service with fellow University of Limerick (UL) graduate Pádraic Hogan.

"We are proud of what we have built and we think it will help level the playing field for those who may not be able to afford grinds,” he said.

We didn’t want to develop a grinds programme with all of the bells and whistles that was just accessible for one percent of families.

Mr Hogan said: "Being an SEI Awardee further validates jumpAgrade’s efforts and will help us to be able to scale our impact in order to help students, irrespective of their ability, location or family background, to progress on to third level education or skilled work.”

The two friends originally were interested in solving some of the common challenges associated with grinds, such as finding the right teacher, according to Mr Neville.

“But as we were working on it, we started to see how big a problem the grinds culture we have here is for people who can’t afford them.”

During their first year in operation, Mr Neville and Mr Hogan were approached by the Limerick Youth Service (LYS), an organisation in Limerick city working with a number of disadvantaged communities.

“They had a group of young people who needed extra support after school but their families couldn’t afford grinds and the LYS couldn’t find extra teachers to support them.”

The bulk of costs associated with jumpAgrade goes towards its teachers, he added.

“We knew that we couldn’t pass on those costs to those families the youth service had brought to us. However, we were able to get Northern Trust in Limerick to come onboard as a corporate sponsor and they agreed to cover their use of the service."

Through further corporate sponsorships, the service has been rolled out for free to more youth clubs as well as to access programmes in third level institutes. This includes University College Cork and Dublin City University.

According to Mr Neville, students at eight DEIS schools using jumpAgrade saw their grades improve on average by 11.5% after 12 weeks of using the service.

A further 85% of students also reported feeling more confident in the subject they received their online grind in.

READ MORE

Beef taskforce meeting adjourned after scuffle outside Department of Agriculture

More on this topic

Colm O'Regan: Maths - What do you think of when you see the word?Colm O'Regan: Maths - What do you think of when you see the word?

Former UCD president calls Brexit a 'national crisis' regards higher educationFormer UCD president calls Brexit a 'national crisis' regards higher education

Reaching out: Tabor Lodge's Sr Margaret Kiely is still giving back in her 80sReaching out: Tabor Lodge's Sr Margaret Kiely is still giving back in her 80s

Call for probe into allegations that special education resources mis-used Call for probe into allegations that special education resources mis-used

TOPIC: Education

More in this Section

Protesters climb onto North Sea oil platformsProtesters climb onto North Sea oil platforms

German exports to UK drop again in first seven months of 2019German exports to UK drop again in first seven months of 2019

Businesses on both sides of Irish border ‘already affected by Brexit’Businesses on both sides of Irish border ‘already affected by Brexit’

US Economists back spending moreUS Economists back spending more


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan says we are the least strict in all of Europe.Praise over punishment: Irish parents least strict in Europe - study

Kya deLongchamps detects a hint of rebellion behind the ritual of afternoon tea.Vintage View: English tradition of afternoon tea won't exit with Brexit

Friends and Young Offenders actors Shane Casey and Dominic MacHale speak to Pat Fitzpatrick about struggling to make it but why they are not seeking out fame.‘I was down to a euro’ - The Young Offenders actors tell of struggle to make it in acting

Gerry Fitzgerald runs Bandon Books Plus in Riverview Shopping Centre, Bandon, Co Cork.We Sell Books: Turning over a new leaf from bank to bookshop in Bandon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »