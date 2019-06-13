News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
New handbook will help startups survive beyond five years

By Joe Dermody
Thursday, June 13, 2019 - 07:30 PM

Greg Devlin and Liam Fennelly, both directors of the MBA Global Institute, have written Countdown To Launch, a new handbook to help give startups a higher chance of making it beyond the famous five-year survival mark.

Currently, less than 50% of all start-ups achieve this. More than 22,000 new businesses were launched in Ireland in 2018.

Countdown To Launch provides a three-step, six-week blueprint for planning a business and launch.

Its model has been road-tested in real life to help start-up ventures secure seed funding.

Co-authors Greg Devlin and Liam Fennelly said: “The six-week pace gives entrepreneurs a sense of the pressure and workload required to launch a new business. We want to help startups de-risk their business idea by putting it through its paces well before launch.”

Published by Oak Tree Press (€29.95 paperback / €15.45 eBook) Countdown To Launch is available from SuccessStore.com, good bookshops and Amazon.

