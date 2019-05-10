Here are this week's eight business movers

Bastien Peyraud has been appointed as general manager of the Imperial Hotel, Cork, part of the Flynn Hotels group.

A native of France, he has worked in luxury hotels including the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris, Hotel d’Angleterre in Geneva, Switzerland, and in the UK with Rubens at The Palace, Hotel 41 and Brown’s in Mayfair. He joins the Imperial Hotel at an exciting time following its recent refurbishment works. He plans to engage with the local community and play an active part in promoting Cork as a tourist and business location. Other hotels in the Flynn group include the Old Ground, Ennis; Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny; and The Park Hotel, Dungarvan.

St John Harold has been appointed as information governance manager with BSI Cybersecurity and Information Resilience at their centre of excellence in Sandyford, Dublin.

He joins from eCom Solutions, where he was information security principle. Prior to this he worked for Cyberlytic, Deloitte and Portcullis Computer Security Ltd. He began his career with the Royal Navy, where he finished as ITSO within the Directorate of Naval Security. He will lead BSI’s delivery of cybersecurity consultation and management across a range of clients with a focus on risk management and governance. He brings 23 years of industry experience and skills. in ISO 27001, information security and assurance, artificial intelligence and quantitative risk analysis, risk management and network and information security (NIS) directives. He holds a BSc in Mathematical Sciences from The London School of Economics and Political Science.

Peter Jelkeby has been named as Ikea’s country retail manager for the UK and Ireland. He takes over from Javier Quinones, who joins IKEA USA as country retail manager.

Swedish-born Peter has recently worked at Swedish retailer Clas Ohlson, where he has held the roles of executive vice president/chief operating officer and acting CEO. He returns to Ikea, having spent 20 years with the company in Sweden, Russia, Vietnam and the UK and Ireland, joining as a part-time co-worker in his local store before being promoted to roles including store manager, sales and communications manager and deputy retail manager at Ikea UK and Ireland.

Gearóid O’Driscoll has been appointed as president of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants, following his election at the CPA Ireland AGM in Dublin.

A native of Bandon, Co Cork, he has been an accountant in practice for over 40 years. He is currently the senior director at ODM Accountants, based in Bandon, along with fellow directors Dan Murphy and Niall O’Driscoll. As CPA president, Gearóid’s first move will be to seek to challenge the decision to only make the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund available to projects in communities with a population of less than 10,000 people. He holds a BComm from UCC. The CPA qualification enjoys wide international recognition. The institute has 5,000 members and students.

Carol Vaughan has been appointed HR Manager at technology services company Singlepoint with responsibility for the people strategy.

This will include employee engagement and retention as well as supporting the recruitment team in continuing to attract and hire IT professionals. She will work closely with the leadership team to support Singlepoint’s culture of high performing teams. Prior to joining Singlepoint, Carol was HR manager at CoreHR for over two years, prior to this she held HR roles with Nestle, Wyeth Medica and ABB. She holds a BA in HRM from NCI. She has over 15 years operational and strategic HR experience in different sectors.

Paul Dullaghan has been appointed as UK programme manager with 4site, the Limerick-based provider of engineering solutions for infrastructural developments in telecomms for clients including Vodafone, 2RN (RTÉ), Three, Ericsson and Nokia.

He will support Dom Kimber, 4site’s commercial and UK client director, in managing the UK Wireless and Fixed Line projects, notably the CityFibre project. With 4site for the last 14 years, he brings a diverse range of experience and skills. He has managed large scale network rollout projects and managed services contracts. He holds a Manufacturing and Engineering degree from WIT, along with a Production and Engineering degree from GMIT.

Eileen Roberts has been appointed as chair of law firm A&L Goodbody, succeeding Catherine Duffy, who has completed her three-year term and continues her senior finance partner role.

Ms Roberts is one of A&L Goodbody’s most experienced litigation and dispute resolution partners. She qualified as a solicitor with the firm in 1991 and became a partner in 2000. She was previously head of the firm’s litigation and dispute- resolution department, and has expertise in corporate disputes, property, financial services, pensions, insurance, aviation and maritime. She is a mediator and a former director of the charity Junior Achievement/Young Enterprise Ireland.

James Boyle has been appointed as regional business development manager for the northeast region with IDA Ireland. His goal is to attract significant amounts of foreign direct investment to the region.

From Kilnaleck, Co Cavan, he has worked with IDA Ireland since 2005, holding positions in the agency’s property division, including managing a portfolio of business parks and buildings. From 2009, he managed the sales and marketing team in the property division and, in the past year, has held the role of sales and marketing manager in the strategic property management division. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Building Surveying.