News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Green light for €500m data centre in Wicklow

Green light for €500m data centre in Wicklow
By Denise O’Donoghue
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 11:46 AM

A €500m data centre has been given the green light for Arklow, Co Wicklow.

The Echelon facility will see 450 jobs created during the construction phase, and 90 full-time roles when completed.

The 484,000 sqft data centre facility will be located in the Avoca River Business Park in Arklow.

Planning permission was originally granted by Wicklow County Council in February but was the subject of an appeal which has now been dismissed.

"Clearly, the decision removes a significant uncertainty for us and clears the path to delivering a facility that will enhance Ireland’s developing data centre offer, meeting growing demand from global organisations in e-commerce, telecommunications, digital broadcasting, AI and the internet of things," said COO of Echelon Data Centres, Graeme McWilliams.

"Power supply has been secured and the Arklow facility will deliver 100MW of capacity to the market. This is sizeable in its own right, however, when combined with the site we have in development in Clondalkin - and further sites we have identified - we will be in a position to offer hyperscale tenants a potential 300MW of capacity in an Irish availability zone.

"Today’s ruling shows that Ireland is open for data centre business, and that the necessary decisions can be taken within a framework that allows developers a level of certainty. As the dataverse – the amount of data that is created each year – is set to triple in size by 2025, demand for facilities such as ours will increase rapidly and Ireland is well-placed to accommodate them.”

The site is expected to be occupied by the end of 2021.

READ MORE

UK budget deficit swells as June borrowing hits four-year high

More on this topic

Ex-president Jacob Zuma pulls out of South Africa corruption inquiryEx-president Jacob Zuma pulls out of South Africa corruption inquiry

Gibraltar chief meets Iran’s foreign minister in bid to defuse tanker rowGibraltar chief meets Iran’s foreign minister in bid to defuse tanker row

‘Predatory paedophile’ jailed for life for Lucy McHugh murder in UK‘Predatory paedophile’ jailed for life for Lucy McHugh murder in UK

Get the Look: Great ideas to use in the homeGet the Look: Great ideas to use in the home

WicklowData Centre

More in this Section

Ryanair dealt fresh blow as top executive joins EasyJetRyanair dealt fresh blow as top executive joins EasyJet

Opinion grows ECB rate cut on the cards as early as SeptemberOpinion grows ECB rate cut on the cards as early as September

Donohoe tells watchdog Ifac his long-term budget spending sums are ‘credible’ after all Donohoe tells watchdog Ifac his long-term budget spending sums are ‘credible’ after all

State's first social enterprise policy will ‘unlock potential’ of social businessesState's first social enterprise policy will ‘unlock potential’ of social businesses


Lifestyle

A continence expert from the children’s bowel and bladder charity ERIC gives advice on how parents can help stop older children bed-wetting.Ask an expert: How can I help my child stop wetting the bed?

A quick spritz can make all the difference to your complexion, says Katie Wright.What a difference a spray makes: 9 of the best facial mists for every skin type

Athlete and mum-of-two Jo Pavey has teamed up with a childcare expert and Simplyhealth to inspire families to embrace active fun. By Lisa Salmon.9 ways to keep kids entertained and active this summer

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: Don’t tell me you’re getting party-hosting tips from some kind of middle manager

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »