Four Irish women honoured as leaders in global recruitment

Four Irish women have made the 2019 Global Power 150 list, honouring the most successful female leaders in the recruitment industry worldwide.

The Irish nominees are:

Geraldine King, CEO of the National Recruitment Federation, recognised for her role in developing formal education and training supports within Irish recruitment.

Geraldine led the development of the first-ever undergraduate degree for recruiters, which will be available in January 2020.

Anne Heraty, the founder and CEO of Cpl Resources plc, also makes the list. Ireland’s largest recruitment company now accounts for 23 brands and 48 offices across Ireland, the UK and Central and Eastern Europe.

Shona McManus is also nominated. Shona is CEO and owner of Irish recruitment firm Osborne, which is a certified Great Place to Work. The company has opened a new office in Cork earlier this year, its sixth Irish office.

Self-made millionaire Rosaleen Blair is also on the 2019 Global Power 150 list.

She now chairs Alexander Mann Solutions, the business she founded in 1996 and sold to private equity firm New Mountain Capital for €315m in 2013.

The company now employs more than 4,500 staff working in over 100 countries globally.