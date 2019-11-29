News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Four Irish women honoured as leaders in global recruitment

Four Irish women honoured as leaders in global recruitment
Shona McManus, left and Geraldine King have both made the Global Power 150 alongside two other Irish women
By Joe Dermody
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 01:54 PM

Four Irish women have made the 2019 Global Power 150 list, honouring the most successful female leaders in the recruitment industry worldwide.

The Irish nominees are:

Geraldine King, CEO of the National Recruitment Federation, recognised for her role in developing formal education and training supports within Irish recruitment.

Geraldine led the development of the first-ever undergraduate degree for recruiters, which will be available in January 2020.

Anne Heraty, the founder and CEO of Cpl Resources plc, also makes the list. Ireland’s largest recruitment company now accounts for 23 brands and 48 offices across Ireland, the UK and Central and Eastern Europe.

Shona McManus is also nominated. Shona is CEO and owner of Irish recruitment firm Osborne, which is a certified Great Place to Work. The company has opened a new office in Cork earlier this year, its sixth Irish office.

Self-made millionaire Rosaleen Blair is also on the 2019 Global Power 150 list.

She now chairs Alexander Mann Solutions, the business she founded in 1996 and sold to private equity firm New Mountain Capital for €315m in 2013.

The company now employs more than 4,500 staff working in over 100 countries globally.

READ MORE

Donohoe responds to corporation tax warnings

More on this topic

Social Innovation Ireland Fund boosts its boardSocial Innovation Ireland Fund boosts its board

Profits climb at Cook IrelandProfits climb at Cook Ireland

Go-Ahead bus firm to launch second Irish contractGo-Ahead bus firm to launch second Irish contract

Insurance crisis puts thousands of leisure, hospitality jobs at riskInsurance crisis puts thousands of leisure, hospitality jobs at risk

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Founder of group behind Joe.ie and Her.ie, Niall McGarry, steps away from Irish businessFounder of group behind Joe.ie and Her.ie, Niall McGarry, steps away from Irish business

Business movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this weekBusiness movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this week

Insurance crisis puts thousands of leisure, hospitality jobs at riskInsurance crisis puts thousands of leisure, hospitality jobs at risk

EasyJet bids to double hotel room salesEasyJet bids to double hotel room sales


Lifestyle

Bjork's magnificent show in Dublin was a mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical, writes Ed Power .Bjork brings mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical to Dublin

Switch off your blue-lit screen and dive into the sea for an uplifting ‘blue mind’ experience, says Siobhán Cronin.Dive in: How wild swimming became Siobhán Cronin's new religion

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »