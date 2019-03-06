NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Dubray Books looking to expand its store network

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 12:00 AM
By Gordon Deegan

Dubray Books is planning to expand its shop numbers and upgrade its online offering after a strong year.

The bookseller — which has eight stores across Dublin, Wicklow, Galway, and Kilkenny — saw sales rise 5% last year.

Online sales surged by 52% and the company is investing in revamping its website and extending its online book range to “improve the user experience”.

“We have eight stores at present and are actively looking at opportunities to expand our bricks and mortar offer,” said managing director Maria Dickenson.

However, Dubray’s post-tax profits fell 4.5% to €587,598 — largely attributable to a €151,000 increase in lease costs.

That rise was primarily driven by a rent review for the company’s flagship Grafton St store in Dublin.

Publishing phenomenon The Atlas of the Irish Revolution was Dubray’s biggest selling title last year, in terms of revenues from a single book. Selling at a price of €59.99, and running to 1,000 pages, the Cork University

Press-published book chronicles the story of the Irish Revolution across all 32 counties.

Dubray’s biggest seller, in terms of copies sold, was Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls by Elena Favilli.

Ms Dickenson said strong sellers so far this year include Michelle Obama’s Becoming, Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends, and Anna Burns’ Man Booker Prize winner Milkman.

Dubray closed its last financial year with accumulated profits of €1.4m.

