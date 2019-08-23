Business movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this week

Here is a selection of people who have moved into interesting new roles.

Michael E Kenny has been named as external numismatic consultant to the Dublin Mint Office, the supplier of commemorative coins and medals.

Mr Kenny is a lifelong collector of historic coins and medals. He currently serves as the chairman of The Numismatic Society of Ireland, a community of individuals committed to the study of coins, tokens, banknotes, medals and other artefacts relating to numismatics.

He has served as chair of the society for over 20 years, and has been a member for over 30 years.

He specialises in Irish and Scottish money and is a regular at the British Association of Numismatic Societies Congress in Ireland and the UK.

Chris Morash of Trinity College Dublin is to take over the role of chair of the judging committee for the 2020 International Dublin Literary Award.

The award is organised and sponsored by Dublin City Council and at €100,000 is the world’s largest prize for a single novel published in English.

Prof Morash became the inaugural Seamus Heaney professor of Irish Writing at TCD in 2014 and has also served as the vice-provost/ chief academic officer of TCD.

He has written books on Irish theatre history, media history and Irish Famine literature. He previously worked in Maynooth University.

He was the first chair of the compliance committee of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (from 2009 to 2014).

Louise Dennehy has been appointed as chief information officer with the Central Bank.

She has over 20 years’ experience in IT in the financial services industry, including a number of head of IT roles. She has been leading the IT delivery division since she joined the Central Bank in 2017.

The chief information officer is a member of the senior leadership team of the Central Bank.

Central Bank’s chief operations officer, Gerry Quinn, said: “Louise was appointed following a competitive process that received widespread Irish and international interest.

"Louise’s leadership capability, experience and IT knowledge position her well to refine and implement the IT strategy of the bank.”

Domhnall Cullinan has been announced as the new director of insurance supervision of the Central Bank, leaving his role as head of insurance supervision.

He will be responsible for the leadership of the insurance supervision directorate, comprising the insurance supervision division and the insurance actuarial, and advisory division, and is a member of the senior leadership team of the Central Bank.

The Central Bank’s deputy governor, Ed Sibley, said: “Domhnall is a committed public servant with 25 years’ experience in financial services, a deep knowledge of insurance sectors and a strong track record of delivery in both the public and private sectors.”

Mary Quaney been appointed as group chief financial officer of Mainstream Renewable Power, the global wind and solar development company. She also joins the board of directors.

She joined the company in 2009 and has been group chief financial officer since 2017.

Ms Quaney leads the finance, corporate finance and commercial functions in the group spanning four continents, and helps shape strategic direction.

She is on Mainstream’s global leadership team and its risk and investment and corporate social responsibility committees.

She has held senior positions in finance and corporate tax in PwC and Trinity Biotech Plc.

She has graduate and post-graduate qualifications from UCD and is a Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) and Chartered Tax Adviser (CTA).

She is an advocate and spokesperson on gender diversity and participates as a mentor for the Global Wind Energy Council’s (GWEC) Women in Wind programme.

Chris Cashen is joining the GroupM agency Mindshare as strategy director.

A well-known figure within the industry, he joins the agency from Javelin where he has been director of media since March 2018.

He moves to Mindshare following the recent departure of former consumer strategy director Shane O’Leary, who has since joined Rothco Accenture Interactive as its strategy director.

Prior to Javelin, Mr Cashen worked for the Dentsu Aegis Network-owned Carat for nine years. In the early part of his career he also worked for AFA O’Meara and McConnells integrated.

He takes up his new role in early September.